Sabre helps Kanoo Travel develop customised technology to drive recovery in the Middle East

MANAMA, Bahrain and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanoo Travel, the largest travel company in the Middle East, has extended its 25-year partnership with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry. A new multi-year agreement will see it using Sabre's industry-leading technology and solutions to power operations, drive growth and transform the experience it offers travellers in a dynamic travel environment.

Through partnering with Sabre, Kanoo Travel was able to develop its own customised platform, Kanoo Krystal, which provides the agency with unique content and corporate solutions that meet evolving traveller needs. The new agreement will see Krystal combined with Sabre's cutting-edge Sabre Red 360 platform, which leverages data-driven insights to offer travellers greater choice and highly personalised experiences. This powerful combination will enable the agency to work faster and smarter and will help generate additional revenue opportunities.

"Sabre's technology has been critical in responding to constantly evolving market demands and traveller needs," said Nabeel Kanoo, President of Kanoo Travel. "We expect that travel in our region will increase in a post-COVID-19 environment. We need to be ready for this by equipping ourselves with intelligent technology that makes shopping and booking travel intuitive, personalised and flexible. Partnering with Sabre will give us a competitive edge during what is a pivotal time for travel."

In a further move, Kanoo Travel is implementing Sabre Virtual Payments. Sabre's innovative payment solution will give Kanoo Travel ultimate control and flexibility over how it makes and receives payments – helping it help to maximise value from every transaction.

"To fuel recovery, agencies like Kanoo Travel need access to cutting-edge technology and content," said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "Kanoo is already a proven innovator in travel, delivering highly tailored experiences to its customers. However, we expect that any recovery of travel in the Middle East will likely be very competitive, and travellers will want to be given increased choice, control and flexibility. With its suite of intelligent technology, Sabre can help Kanoo react to real-time changes and deliver a highly consultative service to its travellers."

As well as supporting the travel industry through the pandemic, Sabre is working to realise its long-term vision for personalised travel. The technology company has already invested in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, which will be successively rolled out through its suite of technology this year.

Kanoo Travel has a workforce comprised of 1,500 experienced, multilingual travel consultants and professionals and has an extensive network of offices spanning the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It established a longstanding partnership with American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) that gives it access to one of the world's largest travel agency networks.

Kanoo Travel's local knowledge and keen insight into global markets enable it to deliver unparalleled levels of service to customers, which is reflected by the numerous industry awards and recognitions it has received over the years.

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

