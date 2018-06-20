Sabre introduces the Intelligence Exchange Marketplace

According to Dave Shirk, president of Sabre Airline Solutions, "Intelligence Exchange continues to be the only real-time data intelligence and actioning platform built for the airline industry – it's unmatched. Our marketplace is live and our competitive lead is strong. By the end of this year we will offer carriers more than 50 Micro-Apps to more quickly address and solve unique needs, spanning the enterprise."

Micro-App technology allows airlines to quickly launch new ideas and products to meet rising passenger expectations while tailoring their experience at every touchpoint. Built on proprietary Intelligence Exchange technology, the apps are agile enough to work within any airline's distinct business model and I.T. ecosystem while being architected for quick deployment and re-use across the entire airline community. Carriers can now deploy configurable Micro-Apps in a matter of only days or weeks.

With the launch of the Micro-App marketplace and continued investment in the cloud, Sabre's data and analytics ecosystem is positioned to execute on the next wave of industry innovation, including artificial intelligence and streaming analytics. Sabre subject matter experts and key airline customers will share additional marketplace innovation, demos, use cases and community testimonials at STX London in June 2018.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

