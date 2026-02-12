Sabre, PayPal, and Mindtrip partner to deliver the industry's first end-to-end agentic AI experience for travel

An unprecedented collaboration combines AI, trusted identity, payments, and enterprise travel infrastructure to create personalized experiences and usher the travel ecosystem into the next era.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and SAN JOSE, Calif. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Mindtrip, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a next-generation agentic AI experience that reimagines how consumers discover, plan, book, and manage travel.

The collaboration unites Mindtrip's agentic consumer platform, PayPal's agentic commerce capabilities, and Sabre's unparalleled enterprise-grade travel technology and agentic AI expertise. Together, the companies are replacing today's fragmented multi-step booking processes with a single, intelligent experience that moves seamlessly from inspiration to action, with the product set to launch in Q2 2026.

"We believe consumer behavior will continue to shift towards conversational commerce, and we see our role as helping the travel industry seize this opportunity – because the full potential of agentic AI for travel can only be realized at scale when it's connected to enterprise-grade technology capable of handling real-world complexity," said Garry Wiseman, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Sabre. "This partnership brings together a cutting-edge agentic consumer start-up, the world's biggest digital payments platform, and Sabre's leading enterprise-grade agentic AI technology to accelerate the future of travel in a way that is practical, scalable, and grounded in real use cases."

How It Will Work: From Conversation to Booking in One Flow

Instead of hopping between tabs, apps, and browsers, travelers will be able to interact naturally with an AI-powered travel assistant on the Mindtrip platform. Within a single experience, they will be able to:

Describe destinations, timing, budgets and preferences in plain language

Receive personalized flight and hotel options

Ask follow-up questions and refine recommendations conversationally

Complete bookings and reliably pay directly within the experience

Seamlessly transition to post-booking booking management, including itinerary changes

Under the hood, Sabre's immense travel platform powers complex real-time shopping, pricing, availability, booking and servicing, while PayPal's digital wallet enables identity verification, along with providing a streamlined, personalized, and trusted checkout experience.

An Agentic Travel Experience Built for Real Decisions

At the core of the partnership is the consumer platform from Silicon Valley start-up Mindtrip, whose conversational AI interface acts as the traveler's always-on guide across the entire journey – translating traveler intent, preferences and context into meaningful guidance and actions. The experience evolves as travelers ask questions, refine preferences and respond to new information. The initial launch will support flights, with hotels added thereafter as part of a phased rollout.

"We started Mindtrip with one clear goal: to make the end-to-end travel journey seamless," said Andy Moss, CEO and co-founder of Mindtrip. "Today, in partnership with PayPal and Sabre, we're realizing that vision. Rather than bouncing between search tools, booking sites and payment screens, travelers will have the ability to discover, plan, book, and pay for a trip in one continuous, intuitive, trusted, conversational experience."

Integrated Commerce Capabilities Designed for Travel

PayPal will serve as the preferred agentic commerce partner, bringing identity verification intelligence through their two-sided network connecting millions of consumers and merchants. It provides precision and trust at the critical handoff where buyers commit money for the booking.

PayPal will bring checkout native to the booking flow, with their trusted digital wallet and variety of payment offerings. This includes personalized access to flexible payment options, such as PayPal's Pay Later solution, an increasingly important feature as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) consumer adoption continues to grow. Additionally, encryption, relevant loyalty rewards, and purchase and seller protections on eligible transactions are built in. Once booking is confirmed and checkout is complete, consumers can manage spending and receive competitive pricing with rewards and offers on the PayPal app. And suppliers receive a proven conversion payment option.

"Travel is a highly complex purchase decision for consumers, and ease, speed, and flexibility at checkout matter," said Michelle Gill, GM of Small Business and Financial Services, PayPal. "This next generation of agentic AI finally connects discovery to decision-making and booking without leaving the experience. By integrating PayPal's agentic commerce offerings directly into the experience, we're transforming inspiration into action – giving consumers more choice, control and confidence, while helping partners convert more of the demand they generate."

Enterprise-Grade Travel Technology and Agentic AI Expertise

Sabre's solutions for travel will power the underlying shopping, booking, and servicing capabilities – ensuring accurate pricing, reliable access to inventory, and seamless fulfilment at scale. These will be delivered through the comprehensive Sabre Mosaic platform, Sabre's APIs, and global partner network.

Mindtrip travelers will enjoy extensive content from Sabre Mosaic™, which includes over 420 airlines, including 150 low-cost carriers, as well as over 2 million lodging options. For Sabre customers, this partnership represents an opportunity to participate in the next generation of consumer facing, AI-driven travel without having to build those experiences themselves. They can tap into agentic demand and intelligent workflows while continuing to rely on the trusted Sabre systems, processes, and data governance they are familiar with today.

"This partnership is disruptive in all the right ways, challenging industry norms while giving our partners the upside of transformation without the turbulence," added Garry Wiseman. "By anchoring these agentic capabilities in Sabre's proven platform and expertise, we're delivering stability, unlocking growth, and strengthening Sabre's position as the trusted backbone of the next generation of innovation for our customers, and their customers."

Setting a New Standard for Agentic Travel

Together, PayPal, Mindtrip and Sabre are setting a new standard for agentic travel – unifying inspiration, intelligence, payments and fulfilment into a cohesive, end-to-end journey built around how modern travelers want to plan and book. By enabling travelers to move conversationally from idea to itinerary to payment and beyond, the partnership signals a shift toward a more intuitive, personalized, and simplified future.

About Sabre Corporation

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. Built on an open, modular, cloud-native architecture, Sabre serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit www.paypal.com, about.pypl.com and investor.pypl.com.

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends, and a proven track record of bringing game-changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable, and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders, and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai.

