Sabre Kicks Off its 2019 Technology Exchange in Las Vegas

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today kicks off its 2019 Sabre Technology Exchange (STX), the Company's annual flagship event that gathers customers, partners, technology experts and influencers from all corners of the travel industry to push the boundaries of travel and technology – together. STX 2019 opens this afternoon at the ARIA resort in Las Vegas, NV, with record attendance of over 1550 participants from across the globe.

Sean Menke, Sabre's chief executive officer said, "We are excited to host our 2019 Sabre Technology Exchange. Sabre believes there is 'Power in Partnership' and that's what this week is all about. We're convinced that gathering the broadest and most diverse group of travel professionals will drive real innovation, accelerated by the interconnectedness of our industry. We have an incredible program this week where attendees will get to network, share experiences and hear first-hand from Sabre's leadership team about our view of industry trends and our strategic vision to lead Sabre and its customers into the next era of intelligent retailing."

STX 2019 will showcase the Company's broad, data-driven and industry-leading platform that enables Sabre to drive innovative solutions that help its customers better manage the complex travel ecosystem and deliver personalized experiences for its end users. Sabre's embrace of cloud-based computing and its transformative platform enhance all aspects of travel, and through the intelligent use of data, leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence, the Company is enabling a new market for personalized travel.

Menke continued, "Make no mistake – our team is hyper-focused on delivering the next-generation of retailing, distribution and fulfillment solutions. With our Sabre platform at the center of the business of travel, we are innovating and creating intelligent solutions that help customers drive increased revenue, operate more efficiently and offer and deliver personalized traveler experiences through imaginative technology."

With engaging sessions designed for all industry stakeholders, STX 2019 will provide insights on the latest trends, technologies and best practices. Throughout the event, Sabre will showcase solutions available through Sabre Red 360, innovation around its commercial platform including Fares Optimizer and Digital Workspace, as well as the new Schedule Exchange and refreshed IROPS (Irregular Operations) Reaccommodation solution. Sabre will also introduce SynXis Intelligent Retailing, an innovative advanced retailing solution for hoteliers that the Company plans to roll out early next year. In "The Exchange," attendees can mingle with peers and experts from all sectors of travel technology, get up close and personal with the products that drive their business today and get a preview of those that will revolutionize tomorrow.

STX 2019 will also feature the following keynote speakers:

Rachel Botsman , Author and Trust Fellow, University of Oxford : A world-renowned expert on the explosive new era of trust and technology, Botsman will share what that means for life, work and how we do business.

John Foley , Former Solo Blue Angels Pilot and Speaker: Foley will share his incredible experiences on how high-performance teams can consistently perform at their top potential.

More information about STX 2019 may be found at www.sabre.com/events/stx/.

