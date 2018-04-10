Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform

As hoteliers look to provide memorable experiences for guests that differentiate their services, many are moving away from traditional hospitality software and are turning to strategic technology partners. Today's launches on the SynXis Enterprise Platform further distinguish it from competing solutions for hoteliers to better support the needs of their guests and business – and will further benefit from more advanced personalization, such as dynamic offers, with the launch of SynXis Guest Experience, also coming to the SynXis Enterprise Platform later this year.

"We have been intensively focused on trends in consumer behavior and their impact on hospitality. It's clear that guests have an expectation for a personalized experience across devices and touchpoints, and hoteliers are searching for scalable ways to transform the guest experience through technology," said Clinton Anderson, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "This has proven to be a challenge for properties using legacy, disparate systems for hotel distribution and property management. But the brand new, mobile-enabled SynXis Property Hub, along with our upgraded Booking Engine and Voice Agent, leverages information from our SynXis Central Reservations system to connect the dots as customers shop, book and travel, resulting in a much more robust picture of the guest and greater opportunity for personalizing offers and amenities."

SynXis Property Hub

The all new SynXis Property Hub will revolutionize how hotel properties run their day-to-day operations, leveraging unique integrated capabilities from across the entire SynXis platform. Unlike traditional solutions, the SynXis Property Hub revolves around the guest, putting their information and preferences front-and-center for hotel staff. Additionally, its mobile-optimized design means that employees can easily access guest information and execute operational tasks anywhere and on any device, resulting in a more efficient and connected experience.

SynXis Booking Engine

The upgraded SynXis Booking Engine brings personalization to the shopping phase of travel, making the guest's experience unique from their first interaction with the property. Using dynamic personalization, the SynXis Booking Engine makes it easier for travelers to find exactly what they're looking for by sorting and displaying content and products based on a guest's "persona," determined by their booking behavior. Its fast, responsive user interface means the traveler's experience will be seamless on any device.

SynXis Voice Agent

As a complement to the updated SynXis Booking Engine, the upgraded SynXis Voice Agent features an all new, easy-to-use interface that enables phone support teams to be more productive and provide enhanced, personalized support to guests. SynXis Voice Agent's tie to the SynXis Enterprise Platform provides a complete view of the guest, including a centralized guest database for access across properties.

The next frontier: Introducing SynXis Guest Experience

Later this year, Sabre will roll out SynXis Guest Experience that builds and shares a golden copy of every guest profile across the SynXis Central Reservations system, SynXis Property Hub, and third-party systems, adding an additional layer of personalization at every touchpoint, through every offer. The first leg of this service, a collaboration with industry-leading CRM provider Cendyn, was announced last month and the company's eInsight CRM and eLoyalty products are currently available as part of the SynXis Enterprise Platform.

