Sabre Launches New Solutions Within the Sabre Commercial Platform

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today during an Innovation Showcase session at the T2RL PSS 2019 conference, Rodrigo Celis, senior vice president, Commercial Solutions, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), unveiled new solutions within the Sabre Commercial Platform, the industry's only end-to-end retailing platform. This follows the platform launch that was announced last year at the conference. The latest additions will further enable airlines to reimagine retailing through developments across planning and scheduling, revenue management, shopping, and the omni-channel experience. Celis also highlighted innovative airline 'trailblazers' such as Etihad, Kulula and JetBlue that have partnered with Sabre to bring these solutions to reality.

The latest innovations within the Sabre Commercial Platform include:

Fares Optimizer – The addition of new automated fare filing changes to this industry-first solution, which delivers end-to-end fare management through competitor fare benchmarking.





– The addition of new automated fare filing changes to this industry-first solution, which delivers end-to-end fare management through competitor fare benchmarking. Smart Shop (now available for global markets) – An ultra-fast, next generation shopping engine that uses a machine-learning framework to deliver personalized product offers, displayed through an intelligent calendar to increase conversion and loyalty.





– An ultra-fast, next generation shopping engine that uses a machine-learning framework to deliver personalized product offers, displayed through an intelligent calendar to increase conversion and loyalty. Digital Workspace (now available for call centers) – Previously rolled out for airport agents, Digital Workspace is now available for call centers as well, built around flexibility of servicing. This product has been shown to improve airlines' performance by up to 30% and reduce time spent training new airline agents by up to 50%, allowing agents to focus on the customer experience.





– Previously rolled out for airport agents, Digital Workspace is now available for call centers as well, built around flexibility of servicing. This product has been shown to improve airlines' performance by up to 30% and reduce time spent training new airline agents by up to 50%, allowing agents to focus on the customer experience. Sabre API Hub – A repository of tools that enable airlines to easily deploy applications that can scale to their business needs, giving them the freedom to choose the right technology and integrate with in-house or third-party solutions.





– A repository of tools that enable airlines to easily deploy applications that can scale to their business needs, giving them the freedom to choose the right technology and integrate with in-house or third-party solutions. Inventory Management - A fully re-designed user experience that enables distribution and revenue management analysts to work more effectively through data visualization, streamlined workflows, contextual navigation, simplified group management, and integration with decision support solutions.





- A fully re-designed user experience that enables distribution and revenue management analysts to work more effectively through data visualization, streamlined workflows, contextual navigation, simplified group management, and integration with decision support solutions. Schedule Exchange – A tool to intelligently automate schedule changes between airlines and their codeshare partners to drive effective decision making and revenue.

"Through these new solutions, we have been able to help our airline partners revolutionize their pricing strategies, engage customers at the airport in new and meaningful ways and use machine learning to leverage data in ways we only dreamed possible a few years ago," said Celis. "As we get more scientific and precise with our use of machine learning algorithms, the door is wide open for us to move the industry forward with developments in continuous pricing, intelligent bundling, customized display, and true dynamic offers."

To learn more about the Sabre Commercial Platform, visit sabre.com/commercialplatform.

