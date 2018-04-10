Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Technology Exchange

Dave Shirk, president of Sabre Airline Solutions, unveiled the company's plans to reimagine the business of travel. Sabre will build on its history of innovation to rapidly advance development of the only platform in the industry that brings ultra-fast shopping, an open Microservices Hub and a one-of-a-kind, omnichannel experience. The new technology will further enable enhanced travel experiences for airline customers and increased revenue opportunities for airlines.

Shirk highlighted Sabre's unique position at the intersection of travel and technology with retailing, distribution and fulfillment at its core. "The development of our new flexible and open Digital Airline Commercial Platform marks a major advancement in the capabilities airlines will have to seamlessly leverage data-driven insights to dynamically and intelligently market their services, fulfill across all channels, and deliver a personalized customer experience," said Shirk.

Sabre Leadership further discussed Sabre's new Digital Commercial Platform vision and strategy by announcing plans to bring the industry differentiating technology to market via a phased launch approach. Starting in Q4 2018, digital transformation through intelligent retailing, inclusive of an ultra-fast shopping engine, a flexible and open Microservices Hub, Dynamic Pricing and a mobile first, consumer grade Digital Agent Interface will be delivered. Additional advanced capabilities will follow and include deeper integration across commercial planning, NDC-enabled offer and order management, extended innovation to the Microservices Hub and expanded global cloud deployment.

Shirk reiterated Sabre's commitment to the new, game-changing platform and stated, "Our industry-only Digital Airline Commercial Platform will give our customer community the competitive edge to truly differentiate their airlines in a very challenging environment. We look forward to partnering closely with our thought-leading customers to bring these innovative solutions and technology to the market."

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

