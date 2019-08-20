Sabre Reaffirms Benefits of Farelogix Acquisition and Will Challenge DOJ Lawsuit

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading technology provider to the travel industry, announced today that it will challenge the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) seeking to block the company's planned acquisition of Farelogix, Inc. Farelogix, a recognized innovator in the highly competitive airline technology space whose New Distribution Capability (NDC) technology is used by a number of airlines around the world, will bring capabilities to Sabre that will accelerate the delivery of the industry's first end-to-end NDC-enabled solution for the retailing, distribution and fulfillment of travel. Sabre is confident of the pro-competitive nature of this transaction, that it will succeed in court, and that the transaction will ultimately be completed.

"Over the past two years, Sabre has embarked upon a strategy with an entirely new executive management team focused on evolving the underlying technology of the travel ecosystem we support. To meet travelers' changing expectations while increasing profitability, airlines need a technology partner that is ready to deliver tomorrow's technological solutions today," said Sean Menke, President and CEO of Sabre. "Together, Sabre and Farelogix will drive faster innovation in the dynamic, highly competitive airline technology space, helping airlines accelerate their growth and profitability while better serving travelers. We look forward to closing this transaction and to delivering the benefits it will enable for our airline and agency customers, corporations, and travelers."

The DOJ's claims lack a basis in reality and reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of the industry. The DOJ claims that Sabre and Farelogix compete head to head for airline bookings in the United States, but that claim misstates Farelogix's role in the industry. Sabre and Farelogix offer complementary services, and this transaction is the continuation of an already successful collaboration between the two companies. The airline technology sector is highly competitive, with many companies – even airlines themselves – competing to deliver next-gen retailing solutions. Sabre looks forward to showing the court how dynamic this industry is and having airlines and travel agencies explain how the industry actually works.

Sabre has committed to its airline customers and to the DOJ that for a period of time after the transaction, it will continue to offer Farelogix products at the same prices available today or lower, and to support and invest in those products at the same level or higher. In addition, Sabre has committed to offer to extend any existing Sabre GDS or Farelogix Open Connect contracts on the same terms, including price, for a period of at least three years.

"These commitments underscore that Sabre's goal in acquiring Farelogix is to strengthen our ability to provide our airline and agency customers with the next-generation retailing, distribution, and fulfillment products and services they need," said Menke.

Sabre and Farelogix have extended the termination date of their acquisition agreement to April 30, 2020, allowing time to resolve the challenge by the DOJ. Sabre will file its formal written response to the DOJ's complaint in court at the appropriate time.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than $120 billion of estimated travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

Forward-looking statements

