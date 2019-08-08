Sabre reveals consumer trends powering "Retail Revolution" across the hospitality industry in 2019 and beyond

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading global travel technology provider, in partnership with TrendWatching – global consumer trends and insights experts – has released a consumer trends study explaining the "Retail Revolution" in the hospitality industry.

"Technology is changing the expectations of today's traveler. They demand flexibility, optionality and a seamless shopping experience that goes beyond booking a guest room. This presents exciting opportunities for hoteliers to extend far beyond their traditional offerings," said Clinton Anderson, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "Hoteliers must pay attention to the consumer behaviors driving this retail revolution and capitalize on the possibilities. As the trusted technology partner to over 40,000 hotels, Sabre is best-positioned to offer hoteliers industry-first technology that enables the creative and personalized offers their guests expect," he added.

The report details how innovative retail and hospitality players are harnessing six key consumer trends to drive innovation and improve their guest experience. It includes actionable insights to fuel creativity and gain a deeper understanding of how concepts can be applied to provide guests with convenience, relevance, fun, recognition and support – the things they crave in today's retail-driven environment.

Trend 1

SENTIENT SPACES

Travelers are increasingly aware of an ever-growing ecosystem of cameras and sensors. Although sensitive to security concerns, they crave personalization and are willing to share their data to get it. Truly smart physical spaces – retail stores, hotel rooms and more – are now built with technology ranging from facial recognition to robots that create experiences tailored to the guests moving through them.

Trend 2

A-COMMERCE

Retailers have mastered the use of algorithms and smart devices to increase convenience and serve up intuitive recommendations at crucial moments. Busy travelers will increasingly expect the same experience from their travel providers. Developing capabilities to automate shopping, selecting and purchasing activities will allow hoteliers to deliver increased simplicity – and a more meaningful experience – to their guests.

Trend 3

VILLAGE SQUARED

Smart retailers are responding to society's increasing sense of isolation by transforming their spaces in new ways to foster connections and promote social wellbeing. Hotels, with a myriad of unique and functional spaces at their disposal, have significant – and relatively untapped – potential to maximize their properties and provide unique experiences to their guests.

To discover more consumer trends powering the Retail Revolution across the hospitality industry, the full report is available here: http://bit.ly/2MKnVna

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

