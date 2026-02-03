Sabre unlocks access to 100,000 Chinese hotels, making SabreMosaic the only global travel marketplace to include domestic lodging content from China

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and SHANGHAI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading global travel technology company, today announced a new agreement with Shanghai Fuxun Information Technology Co. Ltd. Through the deal, Sabre will add more than 100,000 domestic hotels across China to the extensive lodging content already available through SabreMosaic™ Travel Marketplace.

The new content includes over 70 leading domestic Chinese hotel chains – some of the largest hotel groups globally by room count – as well as the domestic operations of international hotel brands, along with a large number of independent hotels. These options are highly valued by travelers but have historically been difficult for international agencies to access.

"Our mission is to help Chinese hotels connect with travelers everywhere," said John Chen, Co-founder and CMO, Fuxun Travel. "So, working with one of the world's leading global travel marketplaces makes absolute sense to us. It means Fuxun's China-based properties gain instant access to a vast network of international travel buyers – including business travelers, overseas tour operators and global cooperations – that would otherwise be difficult to reach independently. We believe this global exposure will directly drive incremental bookings from key international markets, complementing Fuxun's domestic strength. As our partnership continues to mature, we expect Sabre's robust data and decision-support capabilities to become increasingly important to our global growth strategy."

Through the new Fuxun content, Sabre-connected travel sellers will benefit from:

100,000 new property options across China, including independent hotels and local chains.

across China, including independent hotels and local chains. More than 70 domestic Chinese hotel brands , including major chains not previously available through global distribution channels.

, including major chains not previously available through global distribution channels. Competitive discounts of 15-25% , with many rates including breakfast.

, with many rates including breakfast. Additional prepaid content, improving booking flexibility and traveler choice.

"China is one of the largest and most important travel markets in the world, and our agency partners have been clear that access to domestic lodging content there is a critical need." said Deepshikha Sehgal, Head of Lodging, Ground & Sea, APAC, Sabre. "Meanwhile, hoteliers in China are looking for greater global visibility and stronger booking opportunities. And, travel sellers and travelers want a more seamless experience, with the ability to book their entire journey in one place. In aligning with Fuxun, we're delivering on all those needs – by bringing a broad range of domestic Chinese lodging content into our global marketplace that can be seamlessly shopped, booked, and serviced."

This expanded lodging content will flow directly into SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace, which today unifies content from 2 million lodging options, a leading number of NDC airlines, 150+ low-cost carriers, 420+ EDIFACT carriers, and 70+ car and rail providers in one platform. Within lodging, SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace also connects agencies to both Sabre content and options from leading aggregators, including Booking.com, Bedsonline, Nuitee, and TOTV. Bringing Fuxun on board as a new aggregator adds breadth to what is already the industry's largest marketplace for lodging. Because the content is integrated into SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace, sellers also benefit from the marketplace's cloud-native, AI-driven retailing capabilities, which help match the right content to the right traveler at the right time.

With China representing one of the world's top travel markets by size, the addition of this content will improve Sabre's penetration in the region, strengthen Sabre's role as a leading global travel marketplace, and help agencies better serve their travelers with additional competitive and differentiated lodging options.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, with employees across the world, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries globally. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Fuxun Travel

Shanghai Fuxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (with its core brand "Fuxun Travel" and official website www.chuxingpay.com) is a tech-driven solution provider in China's corporate travel sector, focusing on simplifying corporate travel processes and revolutionizing the entire payment and settlement chain through digital intelligence capabilities. By leveraging integrated domestic and international hotel resources (including international chains, major domestic chains, and high-end independent hotels), Fuxun Travel builds an efficient connection bridge between distributors and hotels. Headquartered in Shanghai, with a service and operation center in Chengdu, the company currently serves hundreds of distributors of various types. For more information, please follow the brand's official channels.

