Sabre unveils The Secure AI Advantage, a vision for trustworthy autonomy in travel technology

This is the third installment in the company's whitepaper series designed to decode agentic AI trends and empower the travel ecosystem for what's next

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) today introduced The Secure AI Advantage: Governance and Trust in Travel Technology, a new whitepaper that invites the travel industry to rethink trust in an era shaped by autonomous intelligence.

Travel is entering an era defined by intelligent automation that acts, decides, and adapts across one of the world's most interconnected ecosystems. As agentic AI moves from concept to commercial reality, Sabre argues the industry is facing an inflection point: the systems capable of transforming travel are the same systems that demand a reimagined approach to security. The paper offers a candid, insider look at how Sabre is engineering that future, one where autonomy accelerates innovation and strengthens trust.

"Autonomy without trust is unusable; autonomy with trust is transformational," said Scott Moser, Chief Information Security Officer at Sabre. "As AI begins acting on behalf of travelers and suppliers, trust can't be an afterthought. It has to be built into the data, the identity, and the verification of every action the system takes. We anticipate this being a requisite for partners when engaging with AI solutions, and we are well-prepared for it today."

A new trust framework for an autonomous era

Based on conversations with top security experts across the travel ecosystem and beyond, the whitepaper challenges the industry to adopt a mindset shift: travel can only unlock AI's full potential if trust is designed, demonstrated, and durable.

Sabre outlines how that philosophy now anchors its technology strategy, from the way the company curates and protects its global Travel Data Cloud, to how agent identities are authenticated, to how every AI-driven action is monitored and verifiable.

The paper highlights Sabre's conviction that:

Data must be curated, protected, and privacy-preserved at scale.

Autonomous systems require identity that is continuous, not static.

Resilience depends on real-time observability, not periodic review.

Governance must be proactive, transparent, and provable.

These principles reflect Sabre's long‑standing belief that trust is not a feature, it's a core tenet of infrastructure.

A glimpse inside Sabre's approach

The whitepaper opens the curtain on Sabre's own transformation, revealing how its multiyear collaboration with Google Cloud has modernized the company's infrastructure and enabled enterprise-grade AI with embedded security from the start.

Through the SabreMosaic™ platform, the Sabre IQ AI Layer, and the dedicated IQ Assurance Layer, Sabre offers customers not just powerful AI but AI with guardrails, lineage, and accountability engineered in.

"Moving tens of thousands of servers and over 50 petabytes of data to the cloud wasn't just a modernization milestone," added Joe DiFonzo, Chief Information Officer at Sabre. "It was the foundation for building AI systems that can be both autonomous and safe at scale."

Based on its own security roadmap, Sabre concludes the whitepaper with five tips for success for other companies looking to bolster security for the agentic era, and offers the industry the opportunity to join its global Agentic U roadshow, a program designed to empower travel suppliers and agencies and prepare them for the evolution of AI in travel.

The Secure AI Advantage reinforces Sabre's commitment to lead with transparency, set a higher bar for responsible AI, and help partners embrace the future of travel with confidence rather than caution.

Read the complete paper here, and check out the first two parts in this series below:

Chat as the New Influencer: From conversations to clicks, the new era of travel tech

Sabre's Agentic Blueprint: A practical guide to building AI in travel

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, with employees across the world, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries globally. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

