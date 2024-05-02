Sabre's first quarter 2024 earnings materials available on its Investor Relations website

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation ("Sabre") (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Sabre has posted its first quarter 2024 earnings release and earnings presentation to its Investor Relations webpage at investors.sabre.com/financial-information/quarterly results. The earnings release is also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Sabre will host a live webcast of its first quarter 2024 earnings conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the forward outlook. The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre's website at investors.sabre.com.

A replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, investors.sabre.com, on our LinkedIn account, and on our X (formerly Twitter) account, @Sabre_Corp. We intend to use the Investor Relations section of our website, our LinkedIn account, and our X account as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, our LinkedIn account, and our X account, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website or our X account is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

SABR-F

Contacts

Media

Kristin Hays

[email protected]

[email protected]

Investors

Brian Evans

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation