Sabrina Carpenter's Sweet Tooth Fragrances Add Zesty New Scent: Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie

Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter expands its playful, gourmand world with Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie, a bright and irresistible fragrance debuting December 2nd.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter is serving up a fresh, citrusy twist with its newest fragrance, Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie, joining the beloved collection of dessert-inspired scents. The release builds on Sweet Tooth's signature playful, nostalgic style, offering fans a cheerful, radiant fragrance that evokes the comforting charm of a freshly baked treat.

Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie

Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie captures the nostalgic charm of a delicious lemon pie with a playful, sunny personality. The fragrance opens with a sparkling citrus trio of candied lemon, Italian bergamot and neroli. In the heart of the fragrance, you'll find airy floral notes of jasmine, orange blossom and violet, which are rounded out with a gourmand base of graham cracker crust, vanilla whipped cream and tonka bean. Housed in Sweet Tooth's signature chocolate-bar-shaped bottle with a pastel yellow hue, Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie embodies the warmth and whimsy of a vintage country kitchen.

"This fragrance is basically a slice of sunshine you can wear," said Sabrina Carpenter. "I promise, one spritz and you'll want seconds… maybe thirds."

Available Formats:

Eau de Parfum – 75ml | 2.5 fl. oz. | SRP $55

Eau de Parfum – 30ml | 1 fl. oz. | SRP $35

Eau de Parfum – 10ml | 0.34 fl. oz. | SRP $9.99

Body Spray – 236ml | 8 fl. oz. | SRP $9.99

Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie will launch exclusively on fragrancebysabrina.com on December 2nd, followed by a presale for Ulta Beauty's Ulta Beauty Rewards members December 3rd. The fragrance will be available on Ulta.com beginning December 15th and in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide starting December 26th. In the U.S., Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie will be an Ulta exclusive, with availability at international retailers planned for 2026.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie to the Sweet Tooth collection," said Stephen Mormoris, CEO of SCENT BEAUTY. "Sabrina's ability to translate her playful, nostalgic aesthetic into a fragrance that feels both fun and sophisticated is unmatched. This scent is a bright, joyful scent that perfectly complements the existing Sweet Tooth assortment while offering fans a fresh, craveable experience."

With Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie, the brand invites fans to indulge in a playful, radiant and deliciously comforting fragrance experience. Whether gifting, collecting, or treating yourself, this zesty gourmand addition ensures your signature scent rotation is nothing short of delectable.

About Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter

Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter is the debut fragrance collection from singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter. Designed in partnership with SCENT BEAUTY, the line captures Sabrina's playful, nostalgic style and love of beauty. Since launching, the collection has gained a devoted fanbase and continues to grow with additional releases including Sweet Tooth, Caramel Dream, Cherry Baby and Me Espresso. With its bold, expressive identity and strong resonance across social and global audiences, Sweet Tooth is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable celebrity fragrance brands on the market. To learn more or to shop the Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter collection, visit www.FragrancebySabrina.com .

About SCENT BEAUTY

SCENT BEAUTY is a modern fragrance and beauty company transforming the way consumers experience scent through innovation, accessibility and sustainability. The company collaborates with cultural icons and globally recognized names to launch distinctive fragrance brands, including partnerships with AllSaints, Dolly Parton and Stetson. With both direct-to-consumer and retailer/distributor models, a growing global warehouse network and a mission to make premium fragrance more accessible and eco-conscious, SCENT BEAUTY is redefining what it means to bring beauty to the world. To learn more about SCENT BEAUTY or shop their fragrances, visit www.ScentBeauty.com .

