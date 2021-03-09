SACMI USA Group adopts OverIT's SPACE1 product for Work Order Dispatching and Augmented Collaboration, to provide support for end customers in manufacturing

SACMI USA will improve their Service Managers' processes for assigning Work Orders thanks to SPACE1's scheduling tool, which considers the skills and availability of field technicians. SPACE1 also allows SACMI USA resources to start a collaboration call with a remote expert through video and audio streaming or to speak and assist an end customer. The limitations of distance or proximity no longer hold back customer support due to the Augmented Reality remote collaboration features provided by the tool.

By using SPACE1, SACMI USA is planning to reduce machine downtime by providing remote assistance to troubleshoot machinery concerns with their end-customers. In addition to ensuring a high-quality customer experience, SACMI USA is also completing repairs and Work Order resolutions quicker than previously.

"We have innovated with the times," says Luca Berrone, General Manager at SACMI USA Group. "Travel and onsite visit restrictions have made providing maintenance for our customers challenging; in addition, we needed a better way to dispatch our technicians. SPACE1 by OverIT filled both those needs, offering us an immersive remote collaboration tool as well as an intuitive and efficient way to assign Work Orders, collect data, and support customers faster and safer than before."

SACMI is a recognized world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines and systems for the ceramics, plastics, beverage, packaging, and food processing industries. SACMI machines are used around the world and strives to achieve high quality standards and customer service.

Backed by US Capital with development Headquarters in Italy and main US offices in Chicago and Miami, OverIT is a multinational company with more than 20 years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management. With more than 500 professionals, OverIT supports over 300 customers and more than 150,000 Field Service Users. The firm is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading vendor in FSM and AR industries.

