Sacred Body Oil: Summer's Most Luxurious Essential for Skin Depleted by the Season

Cold-pressed, raw, and herbalist-formulated, Sacred Rituel's award-winning body oil transforms daily care into a ritual of sacred wellness

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacred Rituel today introduces Sacred Body Oil as summer's most luxurious essential — an award-winning, herbalist-formulated elixir created to counter the season's toll on skin and elevate everyday routine into a radiant ritual.

Summer energy is radiant, but it is also relentless. Sun, heat, salt water, and travel all draw moisture from the skin, leaving it dry, tight, and dull just as it wants to feel most alive. Sacred Body Oil meets this moment with a formula of healing, organic botanicals — cold-pressed and raw, so their nutrients remain fully intact. Each application is an invitation to slow down, to return to the body, and to turn simple self-care into sacred care.

Herbalist-Formulated, Cold-Pressed, Raw

Sacred Body Oil is made from 100% organic botanicals including Tamanu, Jojoba and Rosehip Seed oils that are cold-pressed and infused for several months to preserve their full nutrient and healing potency. Formulated by co-founder and renowned herbalist Marysia Miernowska, it is designed to nourish deeply rather than sit on the surface — restoring skin's natural moisture and vitality with ingredients as pure as the ritual itself.

Instant Absorption, Lasting Luminosity

Sacred Body Oil smells amazing with notes of vanilla, vetiver, palo santo and gardenia and instantly absorbs into skin creating a subtle soft glow. What's left behind is skin that looks and feels transformed — soft, glowing, and luminous from the very first application, with results that carry through the day.

Certified Clean, Without Compromise

Sacred Rituel's core line, including Sacred Serum, Sacred Glow Serum, Sacred Rose Mist, Cosmic Cleansing Oil and Sacred Body Oil, holds three of the most rigorous independent certifications in the industry: USDA Certified Organic, Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, and MADE SAFE® certified. The MADE SAFE® certification screens formulas against a banned list of more than 15,000 substances known to harm human or environmental health, a list nearly five times the size of the European Union's restricted substances list. Sacred Body Oil reflects Sacred Rituel's continued commitment to formulas that honor the body and the planet in equal measure — conscious luxury, without exception.

Gentle Enough for Every Season of the Body

Formulated with pregnancy-safe, organic botanicals, Sacred Body Oil is a ritual that can be carried through every season of life, including pregnancy. Massaged into the belly, hips, and thighs, its nourishing oils support skin's natural elasticity, helping to visibly soften the look of stretch marks as the body grows and changes. It is a formula gentle enough to become a daily rite of care — for the mother, and her entire family.

"Sacred Body Oil was created to turn a moment of routine into a moment of devotion," said Danielle Gandee, of Sacred Rituel. "Summer takes so much from the skin. This is our answer to dry, dehydrated skin - a head to toe daily ritual that makes caring for yourself feel as luxurious as it should."

"I formulate every product as if it were for my own family, because it is," said Marysia Miernowska, Sacred Rituel's formulator. "I use Sacred Body Oil on myself, on my children, on every stage of skin we move through together. It's full of organic, healing botanicals and real intention, so mothers can trust it for themselves and for the ones they love the most."

In the Words of the Women Using It

"This body oil is EVERYTHING!!! I love the scent and the way it makes my skin feel. I cannot live without it."

"It is both luxurious and intensely healing all in one beautiful bottle. I have only been using it for a few weeks, but it has become an essential part of my daily routine. I look forward to the entire experience every morning. I love the aromatherapy, the silky feel, the way it hydrates and the synergy of healing herbs that nurture my skin!"

"Keeps you dewy for hours. My husband and I both love it day and night!"

Sacred Body Oil is available at https://www.sacredrituel.com/

About Sacred Rituel

Sacred Rituel is a woman-founded, family owned skincare brand rooted in folk herbalism and the Wise Woman tradition. Co-founded by herbalist, author, and regenerative educator Marysia Miernowska, the brand formulates raw, certified organic skincare to support women through every life stage, with a particular focus on the sensitive and hormone-shifting skin. Every product is handcrafted in small batches in Los Angeles, third-party tested, and USDA Certified Organic. Marysia Miernowska author of The Witch's Herbal Apothecary, is available for commentary on skincare and the role of raw organic ingredients in sensitive-skin formulation.

Learn more at sacredrituel.com.

SOURCE Sacred Rituel