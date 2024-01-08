SacValley MedShare Selects Health Catalyst to Power its Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO)

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a multi-year partnership with SacValley MedShare (SacValley), one of California's largest and most established qualified health information organization (QHIO).

Together with its regional partners, SacValley works to improve the quality and safety of healthcare by sharing health information securely and efficiently between all providers, facilities, and patients. Health Catalyst will support SacValley's important mission through a broad set of technology solutions, including KPI Ninja by Health Catalyst, Healthcare.AI – a Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™) Platform module, and several other application solutions and Professional Services.

By selecting Health Catalyst's powerful data and analytics tools and expertise, SacValley will benefit from strengthened interoperability and improved service to payers, including more efficient delivery of clinical information to support high-quality reporting and patient care.

"Transforming data from movable to usable is the alchemy of insights, turning raw potential into the gold of informed decision-making, ultimately forging a path towards health equity and improved outcomes. This is the primary reason SVMS chose Health Catalyst as a transforming partner," said John Helvey, Executive Director of SacValley MedShare.

Health Catalyst is also thrilled to leverage its data and analytics technology and services in support of SacValley's future growth needs as a newly designated Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO). This significant achievement is a milestone for the HIO as they work to accelerate and improve access to data necessary for improving patient care in Northern California.

"We are honored to partner with SacValley MedShare on their continued journey to advance healthcare and are confident our technology, combined with our dedicated, skilled team members, will deliver the improved efficiency and support SacValley MedShare needs to achieve its healthcare transformation goals," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About SacValley MedShare

SacValley MedShare is a Northern California Qualified Health Information Organization that serves Northern California, Sacramento, and the far North, which includes the North Central Valley and the surrounding rural mountainous terrain. SacValley MedShare is a California not-for-profit corporation, operating under I.R.S. section 501(c)(3) and governed by a local community Board of Directors. Its board members are drawn from senior health system leadership members of stakeholder participants within the HIE; they were deliberately chosen to represent both geographic and institutional diversity.

