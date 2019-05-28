Sadis & Goldberg Welcomes Tax Partner, Seth Lebowitz, to its New York Office

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sadis & Goldberg LLP announces the addition of Seth Lebowitz to its New York Office as Partner in the Firm's Tax Group.

Mr. Lebowitz's practice focuses on providing tax-efficient planning and execution of a broad range of transactions, with a particular focus on the formation, operation and investing activities of private equity and hedge funds. Mr. Lebowitz has experience with domestic and international tax issues relating to fund structuring, joint ventures and partnerships, corporate and real estate investing, lending, securities trading, distressed investing and financial products.

Prior to joining Sadis & Goldberg, he was senior tax counsel at Akin Gump and served as assistant general counsel and later general counsel for the American offices of a $5 billion multi-strategy hedge fund manager. There, he was responsible for a full range of legal matters affecting his employer's funds and other managed vehicles and all legal matters affecting the management company. He also structured and negotiated the successful sale of his employer's fund management business to an affiliate of a publicly traded company.

"We are thrilled to have Seth join the Firm. Seth's extensive experience in navigating complex tax matters in many areas, both as a law firm practitioner, as well as an in-house counsel for many years, will be a tremendous asset for our broad client base," said Yehuda Braunstein, Partner at Sadis & Goldberg LLP.

"I am excited to join Sadis & Goldberg," says Lebowitz. "I share the Firm's vision of providing both outstanding legal representation and excellent customer service to our clients. I look forward to serving our clients in this new environment."

Lebowitz earned his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his law degree from the New York University School of Law.

About Sadis & Goldberg LLP

Sadis & Goldberg LLP is a leading New York based law firm focused on delivering sophisticated and creative legal solutions in a highly professional manner. The Firm is recognized for its financial services practice that consists of representing several hundred investment advisers and related investment entities (including hedge funds, private equity funds and venture capital funds). Similarly, the Firm provides regulatory and compliance advice and representation in connection with SEC enforcement proceedings. Notwithstanding the emphasis on the financial services industry, the firm also provides a full range of tax, litigation, regulatory, real estate, intellectual property and corporate services to its clients.

