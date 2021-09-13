SAF Expands U.S. Footprint, Christens New Facility in Temple, TX

SAF will host a grand opening event for the facility – dubbed SAF Texas – on September 22, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. (10986 NW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76504). ­Guests will enjoy an authentic local BBQ lunch and tours of the new facility.

Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC), a nonprofit organization that works closely with local, regional, and state partners to assist with business expansion and relocation in Temple, helped SAF select the location for its new facility and will join SAF for the grand opening celebration.

"Our new Texas location was chosen for strategic reasons and is part of SAF's ongoing commitment to more efficiently and effectively serve our customers," said Penn McClatchey, CEO of SAF. "We've done business in the Lone Star State and the surrounding region for some time, so it was only natural for us to plant our flag there. With our new facility, we're geographically closer to our customers, which means we can get product to them even more quickly than before."

The new SAF facility is the latest addition to the company's U.S. footprint of facilities in Atlanta and Villa Rica, GA; Nashville, TN; Indianapolis, IN; and Redding, CA. The company plans to hire up to 10 employees in various roles as it commences operations in Texas. The plant may eventually employ up to 50 people in the coming years.

A key partner in finalizing SAF's expansion to Texas, Temple EDC works with companies that seek to move to the region by gathering detailed business cost and economic data and securing competitive incentives for qualifying projects.

"We are excited to welcome SAF to Temple, where the company will join a growing roster of manufacturing companies that select Temple for their operations," said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation.

In Temple, SAF will tap into a workforce that is skilled in manufacturing and fabrication. Temple has historically offered unparalleled expertise in precision products, specifically in the metal fabrication sector. With eight local colleges and universities offering certificate programs and degrees in manufacturing-focused academic disciplinary tracks, Temple boasts a highly talented labor pool.

As part of the expansion, SAF has promoted from within to fill key leadership roles at its Texas branch. Wayne Sharp has been promoted to general manager of the new location. Previously based in Atlanta, Sharp most recently served as account manager and has been with the company for nearly 20 years.

Patrick Russ has been promoted to fabrication supervisor of the new Temple manufacturing facility. Russ has been with SAF for six years and most recently served as assistant supervisor at SAF West in Redding, CA.

"Wayne and Patrick possess the expertise, leadership skills, and institutional knowledge about SAF to effectively lead the charge at our new facility," McClatchey said. "We are eager to showcase our newest location at the upcoming grand opening and are pleased to leave the management of the facility in very capable hands with these two SAF veterans."

Local elected officials expected to attend the grand opening event include Temple Mayor Tim Davis; the Honorable Judge David Blackburn of Bell County; and August Alvarado, deputy chief of staff for U.S. Congressman John R. Carter.

SAF will offer pick-up and delivery as part of the Temple location's portfolio of services by the end of 2021.

About SAF:

For 75 Years, SAF has served as one of the nation's most complete resources for metals distribution, finishing, and fabrication. SAF is a mill-direct aluminum buyer, an approved fabricator for major aluminum composite panel (ACM) manufacturers, and a mill-direct buyer of aluminum coil and extrusions. In addition to providing custom fabrication, painting, and anodizing, SAF Fabrication engineers aluminum, panel, and column systems for commercial building projects worldwide. For more information, visit www.saf.com.

About Temple Economic Development Corporation

The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Temple EDC strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and provides solutions that cause entities to choose Temple. To learn more about doing business in Temple, visit TempleEDC.com.

