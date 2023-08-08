Safal Partners Awarded US DOL Contract to Expand Cybersecurity Apprenticeship

News provided by

Safal Partners

08 Aug, 2023, 09:37 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safal Partners, a national management consulting firm and recognized leader in apprenticeship, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to serve as the National Industry Intermediary expanding registered apprenticeship (RA) for cybersecurity occupations. Safal's cyber apprenticeship leadership work is included in the recently announced White House National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy (NCWES).

Continue Reading

"Safal is proud to lead apprenticeship expansion work with DOL as part of the Administration's NCWES and create a stronger, more diverse cybersecurity talent pipeline," said Mukta Pandit, Safal Partners President. "We look forward to working with public and private sector employers, as well as education and workforce partners, on developing RA programs that meet their rapidly growing talent needs while also increasing Americans' access to programs that provide high-quality career pathways for critical cyber roles that pay family-sustaining wages."

Safal's new contract follows and supports the President's National Cybersecurity Strategy. The $12.8 million contract is a five-year term including base and four option years. The DOL contract announcement builds on the firm's successful execution of a previous DOL cybersecurity apprenticeship contract through which Safal supported the registration of more than 1,400 new apprentices in cyber and tech occupations in two years. Seventy-eight percent of those new apprentices were from underrepresented populations including women, minorities, veterans, and people with disabilities.

Safal will be convening employers and apprenticeship stakeholders nationwide through 10 state and local Apprenticeship Accelerators and providing private and public sector employers with no-cost expert technical assistance in developing, launching, and sustaining cyber and tech RA programs. Safal also offers employers the option of joining its own national DOL-approved RA program, which includes immediately accessible, industry-built, credential-aligned online training for their apprentices and access to a network of education and workforce partners for long-term program success. To learn more visit Safal's cyber RA program website (https://cyber.safalpartners.com/).

Safal Partners is a mission-driven consulting firm working at the nexus of education and workforce. The firm serves the U.S. Department of Labor in expanding and modernizing RA through several DOL contracts and grants, including leadership of the DOL National Industry Intermediary for Cybersecurity Apprenticeship and the DOL RA TA Center of Excellence for Strategic Partnerships and System Alignment. For more information, please visit safalpartners.com.

SOURCE Safal Partners

Also from this source

MiC Talent Solutions Announces New National Cybersecurity Registered Apprenticeship Program

First National Assessment of Workforce System Knowledge of Registered Apprenticeship Reveals Large Gaps, Opportunities for Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.