WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Safavieh-Recalls-Chests-of-Drawers-Due-to-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Aura and Silas 3-Drawer Chests

Hazard: The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Safavieh will provide packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest's drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Safavieh toll-free at 866-422-9070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at cs@Safavieh.com or online at www.Safavieh.com and click on "Safety Notice" at the top of the Home Page.

Recall Details

Units: About 760

Description:

This recall includes Safavieh, Aura and Silas 3-drawer chests with light gray drawers and light gray linen finish (Model Number CHS6410B), champagne drawers and mirror finish (Model Number CHS6403A), and steel teal drawers with mirror finish (Model Number CHS6403C). Each chest is about 32 inches wide, 16 inches deep and 29 inches tall.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold At: Online at www.wayfair.com, www.overstock.com and www.gilt.com and other online retailers from November 2017 to November 2019 for between $240 and $360.

Importer: Safavieh INTL, of Port Washington, N.Y.

Manufactured in: Vietnam

Footer

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-078

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

