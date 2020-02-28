Safe Access for Everyone (SAFE) Tours Medical Cannabis Facilities to Ensure Best Practices for the State of Georgia

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE, a Georgia based advocacy group for medical cannabis patients and parents, toured the east coast and Canadian medical cannabis facilities to research best practices. These facilities have been operating for at least a decade and have developed best practices for producing the highest quality medicine.

The medical cannabis facility excursion, conducted in February 2020, included stops in Kentucky and Massachusetts ending in Canada. The board and its founding members spent a significant amount of time with each facility learning best protocols with the intention to initiate these in Georgia. The tour was sponsored by founding board member, Dr. Mark Schwaiger, CEO of Regional Medical Group.

"Our northeastern SAFE tour gave me a great deal of confidence as a parent that there is definitely a safe and reliable way to grow cannabis and provide medicine to those in need here in Georgia, my son especially," said founding board member Dale Jackson, CEO of Jackson Heating and Air.

"As a mechanical professional, I was excited about the opportunity to see some of the most intelligent climate control equipment in the world. The facility that we toured in Boston was, in my opinion, the exact design that we need here in Georgia! Not only did it provide the safest growing environment but also has the ability to 'scale up' as our industry matures here in Georgia."

SAFE is a nonpartisan, not for profit special interest group leading the effort to ensure safe, lab-tested medical cannabis products grown, manufactured, and dispensed using the highest ethical principles, are legally available to those who rely on its healing properties.

"As a founding member and Executive Director of SAFE, I am committed to our mission of certifying that safe medicine is available to the patients of Georgia and eventually the nation. On this trip I gained an invaluable knowledge of not only the science behind growing healthy plants, I also learned how crucial having the proper infrastructure is to producing a superior product," said Michele Dunn.

SAFE stands ready to aid the state of Georgia in setting the highest standards to protect families and patients and to offer guidance to all potential licensees to make sure they are ready to properly serve their patients from day one.

SAFE'S mission is to assure all Americans have legal, safe access to medical cannabis. For more information or for press inquiries contact claudia@rminnovative.com

