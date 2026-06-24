SAFE CELEBRATIONS START AT HOME: APSEF Encourages Families to Safely Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

SOUTHPORT, N.C., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day and commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary, the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation (APSEF) is encouraging families across the country to make fireworks safety part of their Fourth of July traditions.

From backyard gatherings and neighborhood celebrations to community fireworks displays, millions of Americans will participate in one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions. APSEF reminds consumers that the safest celebrations begin with responsible planning, legal fireworks use, and proper disposal practices.

"As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, fireworks will once again help bring families, friends, and communities together in patriotic celebration," said Brandon Corn, President of the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation. "We want everyone to enjoy the holiday safely by following a few simple precautions before, during, and after their fireworks festivities."

The Foundation encourages consumers to purchase fireworks only from licensed retailers, follow all state and local laws, carefully read product instructions, maintain a safe distance from spectators, and always have water readily available when using fireworks. Adult supervision is essential, particularly when children are present.

This year, APSEF is also encouraging families to form their own "Family Bucket Brigade" as part of their Fourth of July celebrations.

The concept is simple: before lighting fireworks, place a bucket filled with water near the celebration area. After the festivities conclude, place all spent fireworks into the bucket and allow them to soak overnight before disposal.

The Family Bucket Brigade builds on APSEF's growing national Bucket Brigade initiative, which has already been adopted by 18 fire departments in Colorado and replicated by additional departments in other states. Nearly 2,000 buckets have been distributed through the program, helping communities promote safe fireworks disposal and reduce preventable fires. In Castle Rock, Colorado, fire officials reported zero fireworks-related calls tied to personal fireworks use during the 2025 season after implementing the Bucket Brigade program. The initiative has since expanded into multiple states as communities prepare for heightened celebrations surrounding America's 250th anniversary.

"Our message is simple: give your fireworks a bath before you throw them in the trash," Corn said. "Making a bucket of water part of your fireworks setup is one of the easiest safety measures families can take to help protect their homes, neighborhoods, and communities."

In addition to promoting safe disposal practices, APSEF encourages consumers to take advantage of the free educational resources available through its Celebrate Safely initiative. The Foundation's online safety video library provides practical guidance on fireworks setup, operation, spectator safety, child supervision, and responsible disposal.

"Education remains one of the most effective tools for preventing injuries and accidents," Corn said. "Whether you're a first-time fireworks user or have celebrated with fireworks for years, we encourage families to review these resources before the holiday."

As Americans gather to celebrate 250 years of independence, APSEF encourages everyone to make safety part of the tradition.

For fireworks safety information, educational videos, and Bucket Brigade resources, visit www.celebratesafely.org.

About the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation

The American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation (APSEF) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to advancing fireworks safety education and injury prevention programs. Through its Celebrate Safely initiative, APSEF promotes the safe and responsible use of consumer fireworks, provides educational resources for families and communities, and develops programs designed to reduce fireworks-related injuries and fires nationwide.

Media Contact:

Julie L Heckman

Executive Director

American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Foundation

www.celebratesafely.org

(301) 907-8181

SOURCE American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Foundation