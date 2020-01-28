Safe, Close Sleep for Babies Made Easier with the New and Enhanced HALO® BassiNest®

With nearly 3,500 sleep-related deaths among U.S. babies each year, HALO continues to engineer simple, innovative products that help parents follow safe sleep guidelines. According to Cara Dumaplin, neonatal nurse, infant sleep expert and CEO of TakingCaraBabies.com , "There are two main reasons parents are practicing unsafe sleep: they aren't aware of safe sleep guidelines, or they are sleep-deprived and don't have the tools to get their baby to sleep. HALO continues to lead with safe sleep products, keeping both parent and baby's wellbeing in mind when developing products like the BassiNest, which meets the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) safe sleep guidelines. Bassinet products like the BassiNest make safe, close sleep achievable for baby and parents, also leading to better and longer sleep patterns."

"Our company founder, Bill Schmid, lost his firstborn to SIDS in 1991. Since then, HALO has been committed to educating parents on safe sleep practices and developing innovative, safe sleep products that help set up parents for success from the very beginning," says Amy Goldsmith, Director of Product Management. "As a result of our ongoing commitment to bring the best safe sleep products to families, we continue to be an industry leader in the bassinet category, and our BassiNest reigns as a baby registry must-have for expectant parents."

The AAP recommends room sharing for the first six months to a year of life but not bed sharing. HALO delivers on this recommendation, helping parents practice safer sleep habits and allowing them to sleep close to baby while still having baby in their own safe, separate space.

New HALO BassiNest Models and features:

BassiNest Essentia Series comes in two new patterns, Morning Mist and Nautical Net, and features an updated, sleek base design and matte finishes.

comes in two new patterns, Morning Mist and Nautical Net, and features an updated, sleek base design and matte finishes. BassiNest Premiere Series comes in two new patterns, Herringbone and Pebble, and features an updated sleek base design and matte finishes. The Premiere series also includes an improved soothing center with nightlights, four soothing sounds and two levels of vibration to help relax baby for sleep.

comes in two new patterns, Herringbone and Pebble, and features an updated sleek base design and matte finishes. The Premiere series also includes an improved soothing center with nightlights, four soothing sounds and two levels of vibration to help relax baby for sleep. BassiNest Luxe Series features a removable bed that can be used on and off the base, so your baby can nap safely and comfortably throughout your home. Its premium fabric is a new Dove Grey Tweed pattern that is machine-washable and zips off easily for cleaning. It also features furniture grade wood finishes to complement home décor. The Luxe series also includes an improved soothing center with nightlights, four soothing sounds and two levels of vibration to help relax baby for sleep.

features a removable bed that can be used on and off the base, so your baby can nap safely and comfortably throughout your home. Its premium fabric is a new Dove Grey Tweed pattern that is machine-washable and zips off easily for cleaning. It also features furniture grade wood finishes to complement home décor. The Luxe series also includes an improved soothing center with nightlights, four soothing sounds and two levels of vibration to help relax baby for sleep. BassiNest Luxe Plus Series features a removable bed that can be used on and off the base, so baby can nap safely and comfortably throughout your home, and premium fabric, which comes in a Ivory Linen , is machine-washable and zips off easily for cleaning. It also features furniture grade wood finishes to complement home décor. The improved soothing center offers amber nightlights, four soothing sounds and two levels of vibration to help relax baby for sleep. The Luxe Plus series also includes a HALO BassiNest Newborn Insert, which provides a tapered, tighter sleeping surface to help baby feel more secure.

Other core features of the HALO BassiNest include its unique 360 degree swivel and rotation; a patented lowering bedside wall that allows parents to tend to baby directly from bed; breathable, mesh walls to ensure airflow; a height-adjustable base that tucks under most beds; and a flat, firm surface as recommended by the AAP. HALO BassiNest is available for purchase at halosleep.com, buybuy Baby®, Target, and Amazon, with the exception of the Luxe Plus, which is sold exclusively at specialty boutiques and halosleep.com. Prices range from an SRP of $239.99 to $399.99.

All HALO BassiNests are independently tested to meet or exceed all U.S. CPSC and Health Canada safety standards for bassinets, and are certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA). Each model is recommended for babies up to 20 lbs. or approximately five months. It is recommended to discontinue use when baby shows signs of pulling up, rolling over or pushing up on hands and knees.

About HALO

Founded in 1994, HALO is a leader in developing safe sleep solutions for babies. Our mission is to make simple, innovative products that make safe sleep easier and more comfortable for parents and baby. HALO is proud to be the #1 choice of hospitals nationwide, with its products and educational materials used at almost 1,700 hospitals throughout the country. The HALO BassiNest Hospital Series is used in a growing number of hospitals and offers the signature 360 degree swivel & rotation with our patented lowering bedside wall to give mothers safe and easy access to baby from the hospital bed.

For more information on the HALO brand and products, please visit www.halosleep.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook at @halosleep.

Contact: Lindsey Rose

Phone: 612.562.4477

Email: LindseyRosePR@gmail.com

SOURCE HALO

Related Links

http://www.halosleep.com

