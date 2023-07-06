Safe-Guard Expands Service Offerings Beyond F&I with an Investment in Industry Leading Dealership Fixed Operations Provider

News provided by

Safe-Guard Products International

06 Jul, 2023, 11:58 ET

ATLANTA, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, the leading provider of branded protection products for the automotive, RV, powersports and marine industries announced today it has acquired Dealer Solutions and Design (DSD) based in Duluth, GA. This is Safe-Guard's first acquisition and the companies' combined efforts will drive expanded service offerings for its retail partners nationwide.

Established in 2005, DSD was the first company to create the Concept to Completion approach to fixed operations of new and renovated auto dealership facilities. DSD has proven to be a critical partner to some of the country's largest franchise dealerships, providing innovative services on over 1,000 facility projects to date. Its approach to fixed operation design, development, equipment specification and installation, and project management, coupled with Safe-Guard's portfolio of products, will be an industry-first partnership.

"DSD has nearly two decades of success transforming dealerships into modern models of function and design," said Safe-Guard CEO Randy Barkowitz. "With this acquisition, we will be able to offer our customers a positive customer experience from the initial point of sale all the way through the service experience. The combination creates unique capabilities for our retailer partners to maximize their customer and service opportunities."

"We have worked hard for nearly two decades to make sure we provide what our dealers need to achieve the highest level of success as they expand and modernize their service offerings," said DSD CEO, Micheal Bolden. "As one of the leaders in the automotive industry, Safe-Guard embodies that same ideal and will expand our model to a significantly larger customer base. We share many of the same partners and I look forward to the opportunities this combined offering will bring." DSD CEO Micheal Bolden and President & COO Clayton Terry will continue to manage DSD under Safe-Guard's ownership.

Safe-Guard has dramatically grown and adapted each decade in business. It continues to lead the industry with relevant and timely products to match customer and consumer demand, while keeping an eye on the future and what may be needed as the industry evolves. Integration of DSD's services will significantly expand Safe-Guard's ability to service beyond the F&I department and allow Safe-Guard to assist dealer groups with process and infrastructure improvements that complete the buyer's journey.

About Safe-Guard Products International 

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC is the leading provider of vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. Safe-Guard develops, markets, and administers the highest-quality programs and matches them with unparalleled customer service, advanced technology solutions, and industry-leading sales and marketing. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to top retailers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and independent agents across the United States and Canada. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.

About Dealer Solutions and Design

Founded in 2005, Dealer Solutions and Design (DSD) is the proven leader in fixed operation design, development, equipment specification, installation, and project management. DSD enables its clients to focus on running their business while the company optimizes the details of facility projects. Visit dsdteam.com for more information.

SOURCE Safe-Guard Products International

