Safe-Guard Products International Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Industry Veterans Joe Zhang and Alen Gong Assume New Roles to Drive Company's Next Phase of Growth

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, the leading provider of third-party private label protection products for the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports industries, today announced the appointment of Joe Zhang as chief financial officer and Alen Gong as chief risk officer. These elevations of Zhang and Gong position the company for continued innovation and are pivotal for its upcoming strategic initiatives.

Zhang, who has been with Safe-Guard since 2013, was previously the vice president of strategy and analytics. In this role, he was responsible for building and overseeing Safe-Guard's sales analytics and corporate development functions. During his tenure, Zhang developed long-term strategic plans, built the company's data-driven salesforce effectiveness model, and was a key contributor to the acquisition of Dealer Solutions and Design. Leveraging his background in finance and strategy as CFO, Zhang will focus on building strategic alignment across all departments within Safe-Guard and reinforcing the commitment to delivering quality service and operational excellence to customers.

"I am excited to take on the role of CFO at Safe-Guard," said Zhang. "Our strong financial position is crucial to our ability to innovate and grow, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional value to our partners. If we as a team are all pointed in the right direction, the opportunity is tremendous as the foundation is already set up for success."

Alen Gong, who joined Safe-Guard in 2016, played a critical role in the development and modernization of Safe-Guard's Risk Management function. Prior to his new role as chief risk officer, Gong served as chief actuary, where he was responsible for the sustainability and underwriting performance of Safe-Guard's portfolio of protection products. In his new role, Gong will capitalize on his deep understanding of actuarial science, financial risk management, and his extensive experience in the F&I industry to further strengthen the company's risk mitigation strategies. In addition, Gong will lead the newly created function of data governance to leverage Safe-Guard's industry-leading data to support client growth.

"In today's dynamic market, effective risk management is more critical than ever," Gong stated. "I am eager to apply my expertise in this new capacity to ensure Safe-Guard remains at the forefront of industry best practices while continuing to drive growth and innovation."

"Joe and Alen's roles will amplify our ability to deliver advanced data-driven solutions, and their combined expertise and vision will be crucial as we continue to deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients," said David Pryor, Safe-Guard president and CEO. "Our partners will benefit from improved insights and more tailored solutions, leading to better decision-making and increased satisfaction."

The transition in leadership underscores Safe-Guard's commitment to fostering internal talent and ensuring continuity in its strategic direction. As the company moves forward under this new leadership structure, it remains dedicated to its core values of innovation, customer service, and industry leadership.

About Safe-Guard Products International

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, is the leading provider of branded vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine, and motorcycle/powersports industries. Through its Protection Products Platform, Safe-Guard develops highest-quality programs and matches them with unparalleled customer service and advanced technology solutions, which are fostered by superior sales and marketing support. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.

