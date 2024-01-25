Safe-Guard Products International Launches New Website, Transforms Customer Experience Through Protection Products Platform

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, the leading provider of branded protection products for the automotive, RV, powersports, and marine industries announced the launch of its redesigned website. This signifies the company's digital transformation from a third-party administrator (TPA) to a Protection Products Platform that delivers frictionless service, consistency, and customer-centric solutions.

This transformation is the result of a purposeful digital strategy designed to leverage the company's 30 years of data and applications that drive key metrics, business decisions, and enhanced service capabilities. At the forefront of the F&I industry, Safe-Guard delivers protection products and solutions that drive sustainable, scalable growth.

"A one-size-fits-all approach to protection products isn't enough in today's market, especially considering the various generational groups that currently drive spending," says Safe-Guard CEO Randy Barkowitz. "For many years, we have set out to change the industry, drive innovation, and enhance transparency. Our evolution from a traditional TPA to a Protection Products Platform allows us to grow with our customers, no matter how their needs change over time."

Serving a diverse customer base, the company has fully embraced changes in the F&I industry to meet the market demand of vehicle owners. The company's digital transformation mirrors the broad changes happening across the automotive sector, promising to dynamically reshape the industry landscape for the better.

"The new website is a powerful representation of our company, our people, and our commitment to innovation," says Safe-Guard President, David Pryor. "Through the integration of data and advanced analytics, we've successfully transformed Safe-Guard into a Protection Products Platform that will drive sustainable and scalable growth for our customers."

Safe-Guard's dedication to innovation and customer centricity has positioned them as the leader in the F&I industry, and the new website showcases this commitment to meet the evolving needs of its customers. This unwavering dedication remains essential as the company transitions to a new era as a Protection Products Platform.

About Safe-Guard Products International 

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC is the only Protection Products Platform driving automotive, RV, powersports, and marine protection products in the F&I industry. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to top retailers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and independent agents across the United States and Canada. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.

Industry Veteran, Michel Archambault, Named Managing Director of Safe-Guard Products Canada Operations

Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, the leading provider of branded protection products for the automotive, RV, powersports and marine industries ...
Safe-Guard Continues to Make Customer Service a Top Priority, Announces New Call Center in Greenville, South Carolina

Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, the leading provider of branded protection products for the automotive, RV, powersports and marine industries ...
