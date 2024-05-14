Safe Kids Worldwide® and State Farm® Expand Efforts to Keep Kids Safe on the Road

Good Neighbor Car Seat Safety Program addresses leading cause of death for children ages 1-12

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Kids Worldwide and State Farm have announced an expansion of the Good Neighbor Car Seat Safety Program, introducing new events with the objective of enhancing road safety for children. This initiative builds upon their partnership, which aims to improve access to education and resources, encourage behavioral changes, and foster a safety-conscious culture for families and communities.

Since its inception in September 2023, the Good Neighbor Car Seat Safety Program has successfully reached close to 500 families through signature events. These events have facilitated the inspection of more than 600 car seats, and the distribution of over 300 new car seats to families in communities where they are most needed.

This year, the Good Neighbor Car Seat Safety Program is expanding all over the country. The initiative has maintained its dedication to supporting the child passenger safety requirements of expectant families, new parents, caregivers, and grandparents. Additionally, efforts have been made to reach marginalized and underserved communities.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1-12 in the U.S. A properly used and installed child safety seat can reduce the risk of injury by as much as 71 percent, yet in 2021, one in three children under age 13 who died in a crash were unrestrained and studies examining misuse among users of child car seats estimate that more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly.

"Thanks to the support of State Farm, we are already seeing the impact of our work as more parents understand the importance of buckling up every ride, every time," said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. "But there are still too many tragedies that can be prevented with the right education, outreach, and awareness efforts. We are eager to expand our partnership with State Farm to get education and safety devices to the communities and families that need them most."

"State Farm is a leader in auto safety and knows firsthand the importance of keeping people safe From Car Seat to Driver's Seat™," says Sonya Robinson, Vice President, State Farm Corporate Responsibility. "We are grateful to Safe Kids Worldwide® for this partnership to educate families and help keep more kids safe on the road."

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to reduce unintentional injuries to children ages 0-14 and build equitable and sustained systems that support injury prevention. Learn more at safekids.org.

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and 67,000 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life , health , commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance , along with coverage for renters , business owners , boats and motorcycles , is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 44 on the 2023 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com .

