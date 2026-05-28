SAFE Launches AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) to Enable Enterprises to Deploy AI at Scale with Confidence

New Agentic capability delivers unified, real-time visibility into exposure across AI solutions including ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, and more

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE, the leader in autonomous cyber risk management, today announced the launch of SAFE AI Security Posture Management (SAFE AI-SPM), a new capability designed to help enterprises securely adopt and scale the use of AI.

As enterprises rapidly deploy AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Copilot, they are increasingly exposing sensitive enterprise data to AI systems - while struggling to maintain continuous visibility into the evolving cyber risks these platforms introduce.

At the same time, many AI-SPM, AI governance, and AI security solutions remain fragmented - with some focused primarily on policy management, others on prompt inspection, AI application discovery, red teaming, or compliance workflows.

As a result, organizations often lack a unified operational view that continuously correlates AI activity, configuration risk, external exposure, security posture, and business impact in real time. SAFE AI-SPM was purpose-built to address this emerging category of enterprise cyber risk.

The platform provides security and risk teams with continuous visibility and control across the AI ecosystem. SAFE AI-SPM continuously assesses and monitors AI exposure across five core dimensions: live activity, configuration, outside-in exposure, compliance evidence, and contracts, without requiring complex inline deployments or lengthy implementation cycles, enabling rapid time-to-value.

"AI is fundamentally reshaping how enterprises operate," said Saket Modi, Co-Founder & CEO of SAFE. "Organizations are now deploying AI tools deeply across workflows, operations, and employee productivity, often faster than security and governance teams can keep up. Most AI-SPM solutions provide only fragmented visibility into isolated parts of the problem. SAFE AI-SPM gives enterprises continuous visibility, AI-native risk intelligence, and autonomous workflows - all within minutes of setup - enabling organizations to scale AI adoption faster and with greater confidence."

At the core of the platform is SAFE's Real-Time AI Risk Graph, which continuously correlates risk signals across AI vendor contracts, assessments, configurations, external exposure, and live activity. This provides security and risk teams with a business-aware understanding of AI exposure and helps prioritize remediation based on business impact.

SAFE AI-SPM also leverages SAFE's Agentic Workflow Engine, powered by more than 100 AI agents, to automate AI security posture management at scale. Security teams can continuously monitor AI risk, investigate findings, trigger governance workflows, escalate policy violations, and operationalize AI security and governance without adding manual overhead.

Designed for rapid deployment, SAFE AI-SPM enables organizations to rapidly gain visibility into AI usage across the enterprise, identify emerging AI-related risk exposure, and operationalize continuous AI governance - without relying on lengthy implementation cycles, complex infrastructure changes, or large-scale program expansion.

"AI is moving faster than any technology transition we've seen before, and enterprise risk is evolving just as quickly," said John Chambers, Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures and former Chairman and CEO of Cisco. "The companies that lead in AI will be the ones that move fast while maintaining trust, visibility, and control. With AI Security Posture Management, SAFE is helping organizations address one of the most important board-level issues in the AI era: understanding and managing AI-related cyber risk at scale."

"AI tools are becoming deeply embedded in enterprise workflows, but traditional vendor risk processes were not built for this level of speed, access, and change," said Michael Johnson, former CIO and CISO US Department of Energy, Capital One, and Meta Financial Technologies. "Security teams need continuous visibility into what AI tools are being used, what data is being exposed, and where risk is increasing. SAFE AI Security Posture Management gives enterprises the operational control needed to govern AI adoption responsibly."

SAFE AI-SPM extends SAFE's autonomous cyber risk management platform into one of the fastest-growing areas of enterprise risk: AI exposure. With this launch, SAFE enables organizations to move beyond fragmented AI governance workflows and isolated AI security controls toward continuous AI risk intelligence, business-aware prioritization, and autonomous risk reduction.

SAFE AI-SPM will be showcased at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2026, taking place June 1 - 3 in National Harbor, Maryland. Attendees can visit SAFE at Booth 703 to see a live demo and learn how SAFE helps enterprises manage risk from AI vendors including ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, and others.

Availability

To learn more about SAFE AI Security Posture Management or schedule a demo, visit https://safe.security/ai-security-posture-management/.

About SAFE

SAFE is the leader in Autonomous Cyber Risk Management. The SAFE platform unifies solutions for AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ), and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM), enabling organizations to continuously assess, prioritize, and reduce cyber risk across the enterprise and AI ecosystem. Trusted by 10% of Fortune 500 companies including Apple, AT&T, and Delta Air Lines. SAFE has raised $170 million to redefine how cyber risk is managed in the age of AI. Learn more at www.safe.security.

SOURCE SAFE