Safe Life Completes Acquisitions of SafetyMed and Enerspect in the US

Safe Life, a Stockholm-based provider of life-saving solutions with portfolio companies across Europe and North America, proudly announces the strategic acquisition of two US-based companies, Enerspect Medical Solutions LLC ("Enerspect") in Nevada and SafetyMed, LLC ("SafetyMed") in Texas. These acquisitions mark Safe Life's 28th and 29th since 2019, reinforcing its position as the market leader in Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across North America and Europe.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Enerspect and SafetyMed into the Safe Life family," said Jimmy Eriksson, CEO of Safe Life. "These acquisitions not only strengthen our foothold in the US, but also significantly expand our capabilities, enabling us to deliver more comprehensive solutions to our customers."

Enerspect, with over 30 years of expertise in AED sales and e-commerce, and SafetyMed, bringing more than 20 years of experience in AED sales and training, are both key players in the US AED market. The integration of their extensive knowledge, coupled with Safe Life's robust distribution network, positions the company to meet the evolving demands of customers while broadening its portfolio of life-saving solutions and geographical footprint.

"This strategic expansion enhances our ability to deliver industry-leading products and training services," Jimmy Eriksson continued. "By capitalizing on the combined strengths of Enerspect, SafetyMed, and Safe Life, we are poised to meet the growing demand for AEDs and provide exceptional service to an even broader customer base."

David Shelton, Founder of Enerspect, added, "We are excited to join the Safe Life family, a move that will accelerate our growth and allow us to continue delivering lifesaving solutions to our clients. I am very impressed by Safe Life's expertise in various areas and their humble and respectful approach. It is a perfect partner and an excellent time to join Safe Life, where I can continue as an adviser to not only the US operations, but also leverage the experience I have gathered on a global level. It also marks the natural transition where Josh Shelton takes the formal position as CEO. Josh has been a major contributor for many years and this is a well deserved promotion. Naturally this is a very proud moment for me."

Similarly, Dereck Dietrich, Founder and CEO of SafetyMed, expressed, "The SafetyMed team is thrilled to be part of Safe Life, and we look forward to expanding our reach and enhancing our impact in the market. SafteyMed not only brings the local expertise in Texas and the surrounding states, but also a focus on delivering solutions to both smaller and larger clients that complements the wide offering that the Safe Life companies have in the US. I am also very excited by the global reach Safe Life has and I see the need for a larger player putting significant resources into developing our market. I feel the Safe Life principals have the right approach and I am proud to be partnering up with them. Together, we will contribute to save more lives."

Safe Life is well-positioned to pursue further strategic acquisitions in key geographic markets. By investing in both talent and technology, Safe Life remains committed to its mission of saving more lives through innovation and growth.

About Safe Life

Founded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focused on providing life-saving equipment and related training. With a core business in AEDs, Safe Life has acquired numerous companies across Europe and North America since its inception.

About SafetyMed, LLC

SafetyMed is your top trusted provider for AED defibrillators, first aid supplies, fire protection, PPE, safety products, and CPR training. For over 20 years, our expert team based in Houston, Texas has equipped thousands of customers with life-saving tools, enabling them to take action and save lives during sudden cardiac arrest emergencies.

About Enerspect Medical Solutions LLC

With over 30 years of experience in the emergency medical response market, Enerspect specializes in enhancing emergency systems through training and innovative technology solutions. Based in Henderson, Nevada, Enerspect combines the personalized service of a small business with the expertise of an enterprise. For decades, customers have trusted Enerspect for its unwavering commitment to quality and excellence.

