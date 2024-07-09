Safe Life Completes Add-On Acquisition in the UK

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a Stockholm-based provider of life-saving solutions with portfolio companies across Europe and North America, announces the strategic acquisition of its next UK company, Defib Store Ltd ("Defib Store"). The acquisition marks Safe Life's third in the UK and manifests its commitment to continued investment in the important UK market. This is Safe Life's 25th acquisition since inception.

"We are happy to welcome Defib Store's employees to Safe Life," states Jimmy Eriksson, Safe Life CEO. "The United Kingdom is an important market for Safe Life, and with the stellar reputation Defib Store has earned, we now have a solid base to continue building our infrastructure in the UK to save more lives."

The new addition in the UK with Defib Store broadens Safe Life's portfolio in the market and the combination of providing AED's and defibrillator cabinets will fortify Safe Life's position as the largest AED specialist provider in the UK.

"We are excited to join Safe Life not only to bring the best minds onboard, but also contributing in its mission to saving lives on a global scale. I feel it is the responsible decision to join Safe Life for the benefit of Defib Store's customers, employees and future due to the significant investments in our collective mission that Safe Life continues to make," said Alex Bennett, Co-Founder at Defib Store.

With a recent capital raise, Safe Life is in position to continue to make strategic acquisitions in its core geographical markets. With investments made into both human capital and systems, Safe Life will continue with its relentless mission to save more lives.

About Safe Life

Founded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focused on providing life-saving equipment and related training. With a core business in AEDs, Safe Life has acquired numerous companies across Europe and North America since its inception.

About Defib Store ltd.

Defib Store is the UK's leading Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) cabinet manufacturer and independent defibrillator supplier. Our expertise has been developed through 30 years of designing and manufacturing bespoke cabinets and specialist enclosures based at our offices in Derbyshire, UK.

Our products are engineered to face up to the harshest environments and locations to ensure your defibrillators are kept safe, secure and always ready for rescue. All our cabinets are crafted and assembled by our team to ISO9001 specification and have been specially designed to be relied upon every day by emergency services teams across the country. Our cabinets are recommended by the UK ambulance services, heart charities and AED manufacturers.

Contact:

Jimmy Eriksson, Co-Founder and CEO at Safe Life, [email protected]

Alexander Albedj, Co-Founder and Head of M&A at Safe Life, [email protected]

Alex Bennett, Co-Founder and Director at Defib Store, [email protected]

