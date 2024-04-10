Safe Life Completes Two Add-On Acquisitions in the US and UK

STOCKHOLM, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a Stockholm-based provider of life-saving solutions with portfolio companies across Europe and North America, announces the strategic acquisition of its most recent US and UK companies, GoRescue Brands, Inc ("GoRescue") and First Rescue Training & Supplies Limited ("First Rescue"), respectively. These additions mark acquisitions number 23 and 24 for Safe Life since 2019 and strengthen the company's position as the market leading provider of AEDs in North America and Europe. After the acquisitions, Safe Life will have combined revenue of over $160 million (over SEK 1.6 billion) on a pro forma basis for the financial year 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome GoRescue and First Rescue to Safe Life," states Jimmy Eriksson, Safe Life CEO. "These acquisitions not only enhance our footprint in the American and UK markets but also broadens our range of offerings, enabling us to provide comprehensive solutions to our valued customers."

The new addition in the U.S. combines GoRescue's decades of experience in training and AED sales with Safe Life's established foothold in the largest AED market in the world. Along with AED sales, GoRescue's core competencies include specialized CPR and AED certification training, and AED365, focusing on AED program management.

"Our team at GoRescue is extremely excited to become part of the Safe Life family so that we can accelerate growth, better serve our clients with lifesaving solutions, and strengthen the Chain of Survival across the United States," said Brady B. McLaughlin, Founder and CEO at GoRescue.

The new add-on in the UK with First Rescue strengthens Safe Life's e-commerce presence in the market and the combination will create the largest AED provider in the UK.

"We are excited to be part of the global leader in AEDs. First Rescue has a bright future with Safe Life, and we look forward to helping save even more lives in the UK," said Craig Ward, Founder and CEO at First Rescue.

With a recent capital raise, Safe Life is in position to continue to make strategic acquisitions in its core geographical markets. With investments made into both human capital and systems, Safe Life will continue with its relentless mission to save more lives.

About Safe Life

Founded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focused on providing life-saving equipment and related training. With a core business in AEDs, Safe Life has acquired numerous companies across Europe and North America since its inception.

About GoRescue Brands, Inc.

GoRescue, founded in 1997, is a nationwide provider for AEDs, ALS devices, CPR & first aid training, EMT classes, bleeding control kits, AED program management, and life-saving industry events. As a family of lifesaving brands, they focus on preparing people to save lives every day. They have placed over 29,000 AEDs as a master distributor and trained over 267,000 students in various life-saving courses through nationwide authorized training centers.

About First Rescue Training & Supplies Limited

First Rescue, founded in 2003, is a UK leading online retailer of defibrillators, offering a sizeable selection of AEDs from all major manufacturers, along with a variety of associated products, CPR training equipment and training courses. It owns the e-commerce website defibwarehouse.co.uk, which is one of the largest sites in the UK selling AEDs.

