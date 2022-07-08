Safe Stays by ReloShare Adds Numerous Social Agencies and National Hotel Brand to Groundbreaking Emergency Lodging Platform

CHICAGO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Stays by ReloShare, which is transforming the way social service agencies secure safe emergency lodging for victims of crime, continues its expansion and growth with the addition of a prominent hotel brand and new social service agency users in multiple states.

The latest hotel addition to the Safe Stays portal is a prominent national company with hundreds of thousands of US hotel rooms across multiple brands. Rooms from this hotel brand now are available for online bookings by social agencies seeking lodging for people in emergency situations.

Since January, more than 135 new social service and governmental agencies also have been onboarded to the Safe Stays by ReloShare hotel-booking platform. In all, more than 220 agencies across the US now are using this custom platform to secure local lodging for crime survivors, ensuring complete anonymity via name aliases and without credit card and identification requirements upon check-in.

Ahimsa House, Georgia's first and only organization dedicated to helping the human and animal victims of domestic violence reach safety together, has increased its monthly bookings since using the ReloShare platform.

"Safe Stays by ReloShare is a total game-changer," said Justin Maslanka, victim services coordinator, Ahimsa House, Atlanta. "It now takes us less than 30 minutes to find and book a hotel, with quick confirmation from a ReloShare representative that they are taking care of all communication with the hotel. Before Safe Stays, we dreaded having to find a hotel for a client because it was so stressful. Now staff, volunteers, and clients alike all get excited when we say we can almost immediately find a safe place for the client."

YWCA of Richmond, Virginia, is a partner of EmpowerNet, a regional network of six domestic and sexual violence agencies in the Greater Richmond area. The agency believes Safe Stays simplifies and improves its client support.

"We love the efficiency that Safe Stays by ReloShare creates for our staff and the helpfulness they offer in securing safe housing for our clients," said Mica' Morgan, director of EmpowerNet, YWCA Richmond. "ReloShare takes care of confirming anonymous hotel space, ensuring that our clients do not have to share their name or provide identification upon arrival. They are prompt with their responses and keep us updated throughout the booking process."

Meanwhile, Safe Stays by ReloShare recently earned honorable mention in the "On the Rise: 0-4 years in business category" of Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards 2022. This Fast Company program is an annual recognition of the innovative ways companies and individuals are tackling the world's most prominent challenges. Earlier this year, Safe Stays by ReloShare was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, honoring businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole.

"We and our partners are proud to continue our award-winning efforts in support of people who need help during their most vulnerable times," said Matt Singley, chief executive officer, ReloShare. "Safe Stays is driven to help social agencies be more efficient and effective in supporting their clients, while teaming with some of the top hotel brands to ensure room availability on an emergency basis. Together, we are making a great difference in a problem that unfortunately affects so many people in this nation."

Safe Stays by Reloshare offers social service nonprofits and government agencies the ability to find and secure local lodging from national hotel providers in real-time with built-in confidentiality features—essential for people needing emergency housing due to domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, and other crimes. Safe Stays is a business of ReloShare, the first real-time corporate housing and hotel booking and sourcing marketplace in North America, founded in 2020. The company, based in Chicago, is built on a foundation of technology, housing, and corporate travel experience and expertise. Visit us at https://www.reloshare.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram .

