Safe Stays by ReloShare Named to Fast Company's Annual List of World's Most Innovative Companies

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Stays by ReloShare, which is transforming the way social service agencies secure safe emergency hotel options for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and other crimes, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"Safe Stays by ReloShare is the product of creativity and innovation, so our team is especially grateful to receive this honor from Fast Company," said Matt Singley, co-founder and chief executive officer, ReloShare . "Our Safe Stays platform successfully addresses the immense social service challenge of finding emergency hotel housing for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, and other crimes. We are motivated to continue this lifesaving and life-changing work by innovating on behalf of social service agencies and their clients."

The first-of-its-kind Safe Stays portal enables social services, nonprofits, and governmental agencies to book safe lodging at local hotels under complete anonymity. Accommodations can be obtained for crime victims using alias names and without identification or credit card during their stay—ensuring private, safe accommodations for those who are often fleeing dangerous situations.

Ranked by Fast Company as a top innovator in the Social Good category, Safe Stays by ReloShare has grown rapidly since the 2020 development and launch of its custom hotel booking platform. Examples include:

Alliances with multiple national hotel brands, aggregating local rooms for emergency booking through the ReloShare platform.

Expansion throughout the entire continental United States , covering thousands of hotel locations across the US.

, covering thousands of hotel locations across the US. Onboarding more than 120 social service and governmental agencies that now are using the custom hotel-booking platform to secure lodging for survivors.

Bookings exceeding 1,000 room nights per month, all via a simplified booking process that saves social workers and advocates administrative hours and costs.

This is the second innovation honor received by ReloShare in the past few months. The company also won the Social Innovator Award in December at the 20th annual Chicago Innovation Award s , Chicago's foremost recognition for the most groundbreaking products and services brought to market each year.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Safe Stays by ReloShare

Safe Stays by Reloshare offers social service nonprofits and government agencies the ability to find and secure local lodging from national hotel providers in real-time with built-in confidentiality features—essential for people needing emergency housing due to domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, and other crimes. Safe Stays is a business of ReloShare, the first real-time corporate housing and hotel booking and sourcing marketplace in North America, founded in 2020. The company, based in Chicago, is built on a foundation of technology, housing, and corporate travel experience and expertise. Visit us at https://www.reloshare.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

News Media Contact:

Safe Stays by ReloShare

[email protected]

312-485-1388

SOURCE ReloShare