SafeatHomePPE.com and MascarasYSalud.com Sites Launch to Help Families Stay Safe with Masks, Gloves, Sanitizers and other PPE Products

"Safe at Home PPE was developed to offer reasonably priced PPE products specifically for families. We want to make sure families have convenient quality medical grade masks, gloves, sanitizers and other products that help protect their health in one easy to shop place. We also wanted to make sure our sourcing doesn't take from the medical PPE industry and used our existing manufacturing supply chain to produce these. We seek FDA compliance with all of our products and price them as economically as possible to help families out," said Oscar George, Safe at Home PPE and Mascaras Y Salud CEO.

www.SafeatHomePPE.com and www.MascarasYSalud.com offer face coverings including 3 layer masks, face shields and KN95 respirator masks, as well as PVC gloves (non-latex to help allergy prone families) and PPE Kits for the whole family to easily manage their safety. They also offer contactless thermometers, sanitizers and wipes.

"COVID-19 has transmitted to over 3 million people in the US with over 140,000 succumbing to it. As families venture back to work, school and just generally living their lives, providing the necessary safety products that are convenient and affordable is our number one goal," Oscar George said.

SafeatHomePPE.com and MascarasYSalud.com are also donating 10% of all sales through July 31st to the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, HSF to help Hispanic students in their education.

About Safe at Home PPE and Mascaras Y Salud

Safe At Home PPE and Mascaras Y Salud are a Commerce, CA minority owned business built to help families with their personal protective equipment needs. Like most of their customers, when the coronavirus began, they could not find quality and affordable supplies like gloves, masks and sanitizers for loved ones. Using resources developed over many years sourcing their world renowned event supply business, Portofino International, they were able to set up a reliable supply chain of quality products. Their goal is to help families stay protected until COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our communities.

