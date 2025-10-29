SAFEbuilt Advances Remote Video Inspections for safer, more efficient communities

SAFEbuilt's RVI platform combines real-time video streaming, geolocation tagging with near real-time accuracy, and automatic date and time stamping to deliver a verified inspection record that meets or exceeds local code requirements. Geo-location precision may vary depending on technology and network conditions, such as the GPS signal.

With no app downloads, no logins, and no specialized equipment required, it simplifies the inspection process for residents, contractors, and municipal teams alike.

"Remote Video Inspections have evolved into a cornerstone of modern building department operations," said Steve Nero, Vice President of Sales at SAFEbuilt. "Cities today are looking for solutions that improve turnaround times, maintain safety, and make better use of their inspection teams. RVI does exactly that."

Across the country, SAFEbuilt's inspection technology is helping communities reduce backlogs, lower travel costs, and accelerate inspection turnaround for common projects such as water heaters, fences, porches, rooftop photovoltaic systems, and sheds.

"RVI gives building departments the flexibility they've needed for years," said William H. "Bill" Hudson, MCP, CBO, Building Official and SAFEbuilt RVI Ambassador. "When simple inspections can be performed remotely, on-site inspectors can stay focused on complex and high-priority projects without increasing staff or sacrificing safety."

Recent legislative updates have created new challenges and opportunities for local governments. In Louisiana, for example, new legislation now requires that all roofing and re-roofing work for residential and commercial projects be inspected. As cities prepare for a sharp increase in inspection volume, leveraging technology like SAFEbuilt's Remote Video Inspection (RVI) program offers a smart and scalable way to keep building departments running efficiently, maintain timely turnaround for residents and contractors, and continue modernizing inspection workflows across the state.

SAFEbuilt's RVI program continues to grow nationwide, supporting cities and counties that seek to digitally transform their inspection workflows while maintaining full compliance with state and local regulations.

How SAFEbuilt Remote Video Inspections Work:

The client or contractor schedules an inspection.



The SAFEbuilt inspector sends a secure SMS link at the scheduled time.



The participant joins via mobile device, no app or login required, and the inspection begins in real time.



The system captures high-resolution video, images, and audio, all time- and geo-stamped for documentation and quality assurance.

The result is a faster, safer, and more transparent inspection process that supports both municipal efficiency and resident satisfaction.

"Safety remains at the heart of every inspection," added Nero. "With RVI, technology becomes a trusted extension of the inspector's work, not a replacement for it."

Legislation and the types of inspections permitted vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, so the SAFEbuilt Excellence Team has assembled a group of experts to help municipal leaders navigate the details. The team is available to answer questions, discuss regional requirements, and offer live demonstrations of SAFEbuilt's Remote Video Inspection technology.

SAFEbuilt's Remote Video Inspection services are available to both municipal and private clients nationwide. To connect with an expert or schedule a demonstration, visit content.safebuilt.com/remote-video-inspections.

About SAFEbuilt

SAFEbuilt is a community development services company offering multidisciplinary building and professional services expertise in 41 states and the District of Columbia. The company employs approximately 1,700 employees serving more than 2,000 customers nationwide. SAFEbuilt offers the broadest array of community development services, anchored by a sophisticated technology stack built to fit each customer's needs. This includes stabilizing budgets, maximizing departmental efficiencies, improving customer experience, and accelerating both the speed to revenue for municipalities and developers. To learn more, visit SAFEbuilt.com

The SAFEbuilt family comprises eight subsidiary partners, each aligning with our core values and commitment to delivering exceptional service to the communities we support.

Calvin, Giordano & Associates | Interwest | Winston Services, Inc. | M.T. Causley | MTCI Private Provider Services | Dal-Tech Engineering | PMCA | Weintraub Engineering

