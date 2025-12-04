SAFEbuilt Expands Support for Cities and Counties Nationwide

LOVELAND, Colo., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFEbuilt, one of the nation's most trusted community development services partners, announced the continued expansion of its growing lineup of webinars and thought leadership content designed to help cities, counties, and public agencies navigate today's complex regulatory, growth, and budget challenges.

Hosted by subject matter experts across SAFEbuilt's Building Department Services, Planning and Zoning, Engineering, and Code Enforcement practices, the company's live and on-demand sessions offer practical, real-world guidance for leaders responsible for community development. The series has quickly become a go-to resource for officials seeking clear explanations, actionable insights, and examples from the field.

"Our goal is simple: to give community leaders the clarity, support, and expertise they deserve," said Joe DeRosa, President and Chief Revenue Officer of SAFEbuilt. "There is no one-size-fits-all solution for municipalities. Through these webinars and resources, we offer a clear view of what's working across the country, helping local governments make informed decisions that strengthen their communities."

SAFEbuilt's topics span the full spectrum of community development, including modernizing building departments through technology and process improvements such as electronic plan review, remote video inspections, and digital permitting workflows. They also cover community planning and professional services that support the lifeblood of a community, from how utilities function to how traffic moves in, out of, and around a city. Each resource is built from direct feedback from local leaders, emerging trends, and the recurring challenges our teams see in communities across the country.

"We built this series to meet jurisdictions where they are," said DeRosa, President and "Communities are juggling growth pressures, staffing shortages, rising costs, and increasing expectations from residents. Through our thought leadership, we aim to share knowledge that helps them move forward confidently. The more tools leaders have, the stronger their outcomes."

SAFEbuilt works with thousands of communities across the United States, offering flexible support that helps municipalities improve service delivery, protect budgets, and sustain high levels of customer service. The company's educational focus reflects its commitment to partnership and long-term community success.

New webinars and resources are released every month and can be accessed at safebuilt.com/webinars.

About SAFEbuilt

SAFEbuilt is a community development services company offering multidisciplinary building and professional services expertise in 41 states and the District of Columbia. The company employs approximately 1,700 employees serving more than 2,000 customers nationwide. SAFEbuilt offers the broadest array of community development services, anchored by a sophisticated technology stack built to fit each customer's needs. This includes stabilizing budgets, maximizing departmental efficiencies, improving customer experience, and accelerating both the speed to revenue for municipalities and developers. To learn more, visit SAFEbuilt.com

The SAFEbuilt family comprises eight subsidiary partners, each aligning with our core values and commitment to delivering exceptional service to the communities we support.

Calvin, Giordano & Associates | Interwest | Winston Services, Inc. | M.T. Causley | MTCI Private Provider Services | Dal-Tech Engineering | PMCA | Weintraub Engineering

