Winter is coming: SAFEbuilt's new guide helps communities prepare

LOVELAND, Colo., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's never too soon to start planning for next winter or recovering from last winter. That is, according to SAFEbuilt, the country's leading community development services company. The national firm services communities in 37 states and the District of Columbia and recently released its Winterization Preparedness Guide, targeting municipal leaders facing the increasing challenges of unprecedented weather events, staff shortages, resource scarcity, and infrastructure stress between the months of October and March.

SAFEbuilt partners with municipalities to provide comprehensive Community Development Services on a full time, supplemental or project basis.
Focusing on year-round planning, strategy and partnerships to minimize the disruption of these events — and reduce the cost — to municipal communities, SAFEbuilt brings to bear their extensive experience as a supplemental, ongoing, and full-service building department services provider. From pre-winter building inspections to holiday-season staffing support to late-winter disaster relief, SAFEbuilt's expertise is practical, accessible and will no doubt inspire those who download the guide to take a few new steps toward a more successful winter season.

SAFEbuilt has designed a guide that considers both the common challenges of winters across the country and the specific geographic conditions of different regions, such as the mild winters of Florida and Southern California, the unprecedented snowfall in parts of Northern California, the snow and ice storms of the East Coast, and the harsh winters of middle America.

This broad approach is becoming increasingly valuable to municipal leaders as winters become less predictable. An insightful, easy reference, the guide includes:

  • Holiday, sick time, and out-of-office trends
  • Trends and case studies
  • A national snapshot of extreme winter weather
  • Costs of winter damage and seasonal changes
  • Glossaries
  • Winterization checklists

Most importantly, the guide provides municipal leaders across the United States with a three-part Winterization Preparedness Action Plan covering pre-winter, winter itself, and post-winter emergency preparedness. Covering everything from making sure infrastructure is up-to-code to securing backup support staff to "spring cleaning," this guide proves to be a resource for municipal leaders navigating one of our most punishing and unpredictable seasons.

You can download SAFEbuilt's free Winterization Preparedness Guide here.

About SAFEbuilt

SAFEbuilt is a community development services company offering multi-disciplinary building and professional services expertise in 37 states and D.C. The company employs approximately 1,700 employees serving more than 1,900 customers nationwide. SAFEbuilt offers the broadest array of community development services anchored by a sophisticated technology stack that is built to fit each customer's needs, including stabilizing budgets, maximizing building department efficiencies, improving the customer experience, and accelerating both the speed to revenue for both municipalities and developers. To learn more, visit SAFEbuilt.com

The SAFEbuilt family includes eleven subsidiary partners, each of which aligns with our core values and our desire to provide the most exceptional service to the communities we support.

Calvin, Giordano & Associates | Interwest | Winston Services, Inc. | M.T. Causley | MTCI Private Provider Services

TX BBG Consulting | Dal-Tech Engineering | ProCode Inc. | PMCA | Weintraub Engineering | MNSPECT

SOURCE SAFEbuilt

