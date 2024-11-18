Safecor Health Announces Acquisition of Viatris' U.S. Unit-Dose Packaging Business

Revitalized brand will offer growing selection of generic unit-dose medicines to hospitals, health systems, institutions, long-term care facilities, GPOs, and pharmaceutical wholesalers and manufacturers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safecor Health – the market leader of pharmaceutical unit-dose repackaging and supply chain solutions – has announced it has acquired the U.S. unit-dose packaging business of Viatris Inc. The business was formerly known as Unit Dose Laboratories, or UDL.

"Adding the UDL team, the strong brand recognition, and their capabilities to the Safecor family will further our ongoing goal of providing world-class packaging and supply chain solutions to the manufacturers and health systems we serve," said Safecor CEO Mark Saxon. "With this addition, we'll immediately increase the number of unit-dose commercial products we offer, and we plan to grow the offering with expanded manufacturer, health system, and wholesaler relationships."

Founded in 1980, UDL became a national leader in providing unit-dose generic medicines to institutional and long-term care facilities. The brand grew to offer over 400 products to hospitals, health systems, institutions, long-term care facilities, GPOs, and pharmaceutical wholesalers and manufacturers.

"As a proud member of the UDL team, I am excited to be joining Safecor Health," said Kriss Spors, Head of Site Operations for the business who will transition to Safecor. "Together, we will be able to provide even more needed pharmaceuticals directly to hospitals and health care professionals who are helping patients, in addition to building upon the services we offer manufacturers and wholesalers. We are committed to ensuring a successful transition for our colleagues, our partners, our customers, and the patients we serve."

The UDL leadership team has over 100 years combined experience in unit-dose packaging, and they are expected to play key roles in growing the Safecor Health offering of generic unit-dose medications and packaging services.

"Specifically, this addition to the Safecor portfolio will help us drive further cost savings and offer a greater selection of supplies to our hospital customers," explained Steve Fischbach, Safecor Health's Executive Vice Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder. "Our existing solutions ensure health systems can provide better care for patients at lower costs through partnerships with manufacturers, wholesalers, group purchasing organizations, and health systems. This acquisition will allow us to expand the value we provide to all of our supply chain partners."

UDL operates out of state-of-the-art facilities in Rockford, IL. Existing offerings include custom packaging design, in-house label design, and label printing to provide a complete solution for pharmaceutical wholesalers and manufacturers.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2025. No immediate action is required of customers or partners at this time.

Safecor Health is a Vesey Street Capital Partners (VSCP) portfolio company.

About Safecor Health

Founded in 2008, Safecor Health is the national leader committed to reshaping unit-dose drug packaging and supply chain for hospitals, long term care providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and retail and digital health companies. Safecor Health also markets a growing line of commercial unit-dose products.

The company services over 1,000 hospitals across the country and repackages for more than 75% of the U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospitals. Safecor Health operates two state-of-the-art packaging centers that help hospitals and health systems reduce drug costs and drug waste, as well as mitigate the impacts of drug shortages. For more information, please visit www.safecorhealth.com .

About Vesey Street Capital Partners

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare service businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated over 40 transactions across ten platform businesses and has deployed in excess of $700 million of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

