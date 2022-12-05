Safecor Health Introduces SafecorLogics

New program enables health systems a more strategic approach to reducing drug spend and building system-wide supply chain solutions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safecor Health today announced SafecorLogics, a new program for health systems to reduce drug spend, build system-wide supply chain solutions and improve value-based care. SafecorLogics allows a health system to consolidate order volume across numerous hospitals and store packaged product in Safecor Health's warehouses. Combined with Safecor Health's drug spend analysis, SafecorLogics drives standardization and significant reduction in drug and packaging costs across multi-site and multi-state facilities.

"Empowering hospitals with services to help pharmacists gain more control, savings, efficiency and support has always been core to fulfilling Safecor Health's mission of creating a better everyday life for health care professionals," said Steve Fischbach, CEO. "With SafecorLogics, hospitals now have the capability to achieve that at a system-level. They can warehouse and supply multiple locations from our platform, all driven by analyzing a system's drug purchasing data."

In addition to significant reductions in drug spend, one of the biggest benefits health systems can capture with SafecorLogics is reduced labor costs and improved employee satisfaction, a crucial benefit during an all-time-high in pharmacy technician staffing shortages.

"Staffing shortages are nothing new to the pharmacy industry, but the demands on pharmacy staff since COVID-19 are more daunting than ever before," said Mark Leney, R.Ph., Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "SafecorLogics helps alleviate the strain felt by staffing shortages and allows health systems to reallocate resources and maximize operational efficiency across all of their hospitals."

Backed by more than 40 years of expertise, SafecorLogics is the newest addition to a long line of products and services offered by Safecor Health, including unit-dose repackaging services for individual hospitals, a portfolio of commercial unit-dose products, and contract packaging services.

About Safecor Health

Founded in 2008, Safecor Health is the national leader committed to providing unit-dose contract packaging services for hospitals, long term care providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and retail and digital health companies. Safecor Health also markets a rapidly growing line of commercial unit-dose products for use in institutions.

Today, Safecor Health services more than 1,000 hospitals across the country and repackages for more than 75% of the U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospitals. Safecor Health has a track record of quality and for delivering significant cost savings to hospitals and health systems. Operating out of two state-of-the-art packaging centers, the Safecor Health team has expertise in pharmaceutical packaging, pharmaceutical distribution and supply chain, and health care information technology.

Safecor Health is a portfolio company of Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC ("VSCP"), a New York-based middle-market health care services private equity firm. For more information, please visit www.safecorhealth.com.

