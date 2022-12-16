Safecor Health Names Mark Parrish as Chairman of Its Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safecor Health ("Safecor", or the "Company"), the market leader of pharmaceutical unit-dose packaging services for hospitals and health systems, and Vesey Street Capital Partners ("VSCP"), a New York-based lower middle-market healthcare services private equity firm, today announced the appointment of Mark Parrish as Chairman of Safecor's Board of Directors. Mr. Parrish has served as a member of the Company's board since March 2022 and has brought a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chain industry.

"I am excited to take a more active role to support VSCP and the leadership team at Safecor Health," highlighted Mr. Parrish. "The opportunity in the market and the enthusiasm within the organization and from VSCP is compelling. I look forward to working more closely with the team to contribute to the Company's future growth." Suggested VSCP General Partner Larry Marsh, "Mark will be important in our journey with Safecor to provide precision dosing solutions to a broader marketplace." .

"We are extremely excited to be working more closely with Mark, who has been an invaluable asset to Safecor's board over the last nine months," said CEO Steve Fischbach. Added Adam Feinstein, Managing Partner at VSCP, "having worked with Mark for some time, we value his perspectives, experience, and steady hand. He will continue to provide significant expertise and industry knowledge in his new role as Chairman."

Mr. Parrish has a long history with Safecor's co-founders, Steve Fischbach and Ryan O'Dell, from their time together at Cardinal Health. Mr. Parrish was previously the Chief Executive Officer for Healthcare Supply Chain Services at Cardinal. Additionally, Mr. Parrish currently serves on the Board of Directors of Viatris Inc. (VTRS-OTC), (Omnicell (OMCL-OTC), and also as the long-time President and CEO of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Wholesalers, a multi-national trade organization with membership from the world's leading pharmaceutical wholesalers and healthcare services companies.

His previous positions include CEO of TridentUSA Health Services; Chief Executive Office of Pharmaceutical Distribution and Provider Services of Cardinal Health Inc.; and President and Chief Operating Officer of Medicine Shoppe International. Mr. Parrish is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

Founded in 2008, Safecor Health is the national leader committed to providing unit-dose drug packaging services for hospitals, long term care providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and retail and digital health companies. The company recently launched SafecorLogics, an important new program that provides health systems with a more strategic approach to reducing drug spend and building system-wide supply chain solutions. Safecor Health also markets a rapidly growing line of commercial unit-dose products for use in institutions.

Today, Safecor Health services over 1,000 hospitals across the country and repackages for more than 75% of the U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospitals. Safecor Health has a track record of quality and for delivering significant cost savings to hospitals and health systems. Operating out of two state-of-the-art packaging centers, the Safecor Health team has expertise in pharmaceutical packaging, pharmaceutical distribution and supply chain, and healthcare information technology. To learn more about the company's services to reduce costs and enhance system efficiencies, please visit www.safecorhealth.com or contact Kristen Barrick ([email protected]).

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated 36 transactions across nine platform businesses and has deployed ~$550 million of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

