SafeGuard Cyber's Karen Kukoda, Claudia Slane Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber , the only SaaS platform dedicated to managing the full lifecycle of Digital Risk Protection, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Karen Kukoda, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, and Claudia Slane, Senior Director of Global Channel & Alliances, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors, and solution providers.

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

At SafeGuard Cyber, Karen is responsible for launching and overseeing the Illuminate Partner Program, which is designed to drive profitability and predictability by prioritizing the channel for resale, services, and support. Her work includes aligning top industry companies and partners with SafeGuard Cyber executives, negotiating commercial contracts, and furthering a deep understanding of technology integrations for internal and external stakeholders. In her position, Claudia is leading the growth of SafeGuard Cyber's strategic channel partner business and building a 100% channel lead sales organization. She develops services that partners can leverage to create and drive revenue for their organizations.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

"We are thrilled to see Karen and Claudia recognized with this well-deserved, prestigious honor," said SafeGuard Cyber Senior Vice President of Marketing, Lisa Hayashi. "Their accomplished channel work with SafeGuard Cyber and during previous career stops has been incredibly inspiring to women in the industry, as they have continually provided critical leadership in building out networks of thriving strategic partnerships."

The 2021 Women of the Channel list is featured in CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber protects the human connections organizations need to thrive in a digital world. The cloud-native SafeGuard platform empowers the secure and compliant adoption of social, mobile, and cloud-based communication channels at a global business scale. Built on innovative agentless architecture and award-winning AI analytics, the SafeGuard platform secures business-critical communications, detects and stops cyber threats, and ensures compliance in real-time without disruption to natural workflows. With SafeGuard, customers gain business agility with better security and time to value. Current customers include Global100 enterprises, small businesses, municipalities, and national governments. https://www.safeguardcyber.com/

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

