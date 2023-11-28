Safehold Closes Ground Lease for Affordable Housing Development in Santa Clara, California

News provided by

Safehold

28 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold, Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on a ground lease to facilitate the ground-up development of 80 Saratoga, a 200-unit Low Income Tax Credit ("LIHTC") community in Santa Clara, California. The project will be developed by The Pacific Companies, an Idaho-based firm and prolific developer of affordable housing throughout the Western United States.

Continue Reading

"We are pleased to establish a relationship with a top tier sponsor in The Pacific Companies," said Executive Vice President Steve Wylder. "Safehold's platform has continued to scale across the country and we are excited to be a part of a high-quality development that will provide much-needed affordable housing."

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Client Contacts: 
Steve Wylder

Executive Vice President
T: 310.315.5566
E: [email protected]

 

Tim Doherty

Head of Investments 
T: 212.930.9433
E: [email protected]

 

Ethan Torbati

Vice President
T: 310.315.5580
E: [email protected] 

Investor Relations Contact:

Pearse Hoffmann

Senior Vice President

Capital Markets & Investor Relations
T: 212.930.9400
E: [email protected] 


SOURCE Safehold

Also from this source

Safehold Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Safehold Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) reported results for the third quarter 2023. SAFE published a presentation detailing these results which can be found on...
Safehold Sets Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

Safehold Sets Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2023 after the market close on Tuesday,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.