Safehold Closes Six Ground Leases for Affordable Housing Developments in Los Angeles

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on ground leases for the development of six Affordable Housing communities in Los Angeles, California. The Low-Income Tax Credit projects will be developed by HVN Development, a newly established firm focused on delivering high-quality, efficiently designed Affordable Housing in infill locations throughout Southern California.

"We are excited to establish a relationship with the team at HVN and continue expanding our presence in the Affordable Housing sector," said Steve Wylder, Safehold's Head of Investments. "We are finding our low-cost, 99-year ground lease capital can be very useful in moving these LIHTC projects forward."

The developments will provide more than 400 total units upon completion in 2027, across neighborhoods in West and Central Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley.

"These are high-quality infill locations with significant unmet demand for affordable product, and we are pleased our capital could play a role in delivering these communities," added Ethan Torbati, Vice President at Safehold.

Additional information on Safehold's Affordable Housing platform is available at www.safeholdaffordablehousing.com.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, affordable housing, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

