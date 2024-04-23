SafeLease and Cubby Announce API Integration

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeLease, a leading provider of both tenant protection and insurance for the vehicle and self-storage industries, has announced a new integration with Cubby, a fast-growing self-storage software platform for advanced pricing, marketing, and operations.

This integration makes SafeLease's automated tenant coverage solutions directly available within Cubby's cutting-edge management software. Cubby users now have best-in-class risk services available to them at the flip of a switch. Cubby users can leverage this new integration to maximize tenant participation into their protection program while ensuring full compliance with their leases' insurance coverage requirements.

"Cubby clients now have turnkey access to SafeLease tenant protection and insurance services directly within our platform," said Matt Engfer, Co-founder & CEO of Cubby. "This isn't just another insurance integration - it ensures maximum enrollment in a critical revenue stream and automates reporting to SafeLease for expedited billing."

Customers of SafeLease and Cubby both demand the best tools to operate their facilities and provide above average tenant experiences. This new integration is in direct response to that need. This partnership allows self-storage owners and operators to boost operational efficiency, reduce manual workload, and increase the overall property value.

"Softer rental rates and expensive capital means operators must expect more from their vendors," said Steven Stein, CEO of SafeLease. "Through this integration, Cubby and SafeLease can offer operators the best tooling to maximize their revenue potential and achieve budget goals."

SafeLease and Cubby are equally committed to providing innovative solutions that help self-storage owners and operators achieve their projections and succeed in today's competitive market.

About SafeLease:

SafeLease is a leading provider for tenant insurance and tenant protection for self storage facilities. Over 1,700 self-storage facilities trust SafeLease's technology-driven approach to maximize tenant enrollment, revenue potential, and claims management.

www.safelease.com

About Cubby:

Cubby is the self-storage platform that makes growth simple. Hundreds of operators rely on Cubby's technology and support to set smarter rates, convert more demand, and more efficiently manage operations in one integrated platform.

www.cubbystorage.com

SOURCE SafeLease