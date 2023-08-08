SafeLease and Self Storage Manager Announce API Integration

The integration increases the efficiency of data flow between the platforms and enhances the tenant protection and tenant insurance experience for store operators

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeLease, a leading provider of self-storage tenant protection plans and insurance, and Self Storage Manager, Inc. ("SSM"), a total solutions provider for the self-storage industry, today announced the integration of their technology platforms.

The integration creates a seamless data flow between the two platforms enabling SafeLease to pull protection and insurance-related information directly from the SSM system. This streamlines automated plan enrollment and increases claims resolution efficiency.

"Self-storage businesses are always on the hunt to find new revenue channels without adding operational burden," said Rohan Shenoy, President of Self Storage Manager. "This partnership provides our customers with automated lease compliance tools that save time and reduce manual errors. We strongly believe in providing our clients the choice of third-party services they want to integrate with SSM, and with the release of this integration, SSM clients who are interested in utilizing SafeLease tenant protection and tenant insurance services can take full advantage of the seamless transfer of insured tenant data between the two platforms."

The integration also enables a unified view of revenue data across channels, giving store owners a complete picture of operating performance. This is an invaluable asset for operators of all sizes, enabling them to make informed decisions that improve their bottom line.

"This partnership brings together two companies that share a commitment to open platforms that elevate the industry," said Steven Stein, CEO of SafeLease. "Our integration provides store owners with the tools and technology they need to reach their full revenue potential. This is yet another step forward in SafeLease's mission to bring REIT-grade capabilities to storage businesses of all sizes."

With this partnership, SafeLease and SSM are delivering innovative solutions to help store owners enhance the value of their commercial real estate assets and protect the belongings stored on their property.

About SafeLease

SafeLease is a leading provider of self-storage tenant protection, tenant insurance, and revenue management software. Protecting more than 1,200 facilities, the company leverages technology and a partner-centric business model to create new revenue channels that maximize the value of commercial property assets.

SafeLease is headquartered in Austin, TX, and works with commercial real estate owners across the United States. Learn more at safelease.com .

About Self Storage Manager

Self Storage Manager, Inc, offers products and services that include; Self Storage Manager - Comprehensive cloud-based management software with e-Signature/Digital Storage of Leases; A fully integrated Customer Relationship Management Module with interfaces to leading phone systems, automated follow-up campaigns and two-way text messaging; Call Tracker Module to capture lead to rental conversion ratios; Online Reservations and Rentals; Customer Portal; Automatic Payment Reminder and Past Due Text Alerts to reduce managers time on collection calls; Android based Site Walkthrough and Work Order Management Module; Qlik Business Intelligence and Analytics Interface and more; 24/7 Customer Support; Lead Aggregator interfaces. Learn more at https://www.selfstoragemanager.com.

