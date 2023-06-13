SafeLease Expands Coverage to More Than 1,000 Self-Storage Facilities Nationwide

Continues its mission to bring REIT-grade capabilities to facility owners of all sizes

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeLease, the leading provider of tenant protection, today announced a major milestone. The company's tenant protection program has been implemented in over 1,000 self-storage facilities comprising 280,000 units across the United States. This achievement underscores SafeLease's ongoing commitment to empowering small- and mid-size self-storage owners with REIT-grade technology and economies of scale.

SafeLease is the pioneer of technology-driven tenant protection solutions designed to address the unique needs of self-storage operators. It seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art technology, industry-leading revenue share, and comprehensive contents coverage, to emerge as the preferred partner for store owners looking to optimize the value of their business while enhancing tenant offerings.

"We firmly believe that every owner, regardless of size, deserves access to the technology and solutions previously available only to large operators and REITs," said Steven Stein, CEO of SafeLease. "Working with a diverse portfolio of facilities, representing more than 280,000 units, reinforces our ability to empower self-storage owners across the country to maximize their revenue while providing peace of mind to their tenants."

SafeLease's success is marked not only by the value of its core products but also by its commitment to exceptional customer service. Nate Kinet, Chief Revenue Officer of SafeLease, leads the charge in cultivating new partnerships and driving ongoing customer success. "SafeLease has been embraced by the self-storage owners," said Kinet. "Once we finalize a partnership with an owner, that's when the real work begins. Our goal is to empower owners to reach their full operational and revenue potential, resulting in a thriving community of operators dedicated to long-term success and enhanced asset value."

To ensure a best-in-class experience for its customers, SafeLease has quadrupled its headcount over the past 12 months. The organization remains steadfast in its commitment to developing cutting-edge technology and providing reliable support to its customer base.

About SafeLease

SafeLease is a leading provider of self-storage tenant protection programs and revenue management software. The company's tools are used to maximize net operating income at more than 1,000 facilities nationwide.

SafeLease is headquartered in Austin, TX and works with commercial real estate owners across the United States. Learn more at safelease.com .

