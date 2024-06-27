SafeLease Launches Reputation Management Tool for Self-Storage

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeLease, the leading risk management provider for 1,800+ self-storage facilities, today launched SafeLease Reputation: a suite of tools to help self-storage facilities manage and protect their online reputation.

SafeLease Reputation helps facilities seamlessly collect, monitor, and display customer reviews online. This new enhancement furthers SafeLease's mission to increase the value of self-storage assets by enabling operators of all sizes to bolster a strong online reputation that increases search engine visibility and improves occupancy.

As more tenants look for facilities online, optimizing customer reviews is a critical component of driving website traffic and occupancy. A strong online reputation is crucial to attracting prospective tenants and being the first choice for self-storage in their area.

"We believe a facility's online reputation is one of its most valuable assets," said Steven Stein, CEO of SafeLease. "With the launch of SafeLease Reputation, we can leverage our deep experience coordinating communications with tenants and managers to help facilities elicit more positive reviews. The product's results are easy to measure - increased search visibility quickly and directly increases occupancy and retention rates."

SafeLease Reputation is one of the only review solutions specifically built for storage facilities. Utilizing advanced automation, SafeLease Reputation leverages key tenant lifecycle moments to optimize the feedback-collection process while reducing store managers' workload.

To learn more about SafeLease Reputation, visit safelease.com/reputation-management.

About SafeLease:

SafeLease is a leading technology and risk management provider for 1,800+ self-storage facilities. Thousands of facilities trust SafeLease's highly-rated insurance products and automation-driven approach to managing revenue-driving programs.

