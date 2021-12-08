Safenetpay to launch new Mastercard targeting UK’s six million SMEs

Sanjar Mavlyanov, CEO and founder of Safenetpay, says "Introducing a Mastercard to go alongside our business accounts is a landmark moment for Safenetpay and further demonstrates our dedication to rebuilding the financial ecosystem for UK SMEs and sole traders. Being able to issue cards under the Safenetpay name will allow our customers to bridge both the digital and physical payment spaces using one provider."

Deborah Suttle, Head of Commercial Issuing at Mastercard UK & Ireland added: "We are thrilled to welcome Safenetpay to Mastercard and working with them to offer innovative solutions for UK SME's and sole traders who are the backbone of the UK economy."

High street banks and mainstream lenders continually overlook or reject entrepreneurs despite SMEs making up 99% of all registered businesses in the UK. Safenetpay wants UK SMEs and sole traders to look beyond the banks and embrace a true alternative to the status quo.

With Safenetpay's all-in-one payments platform UK SMEs and sole traders will no longer need to contend with a myriad of providers, saving them time, money; allowing them to focus on what's important. Safenetpay cards will be available in 2022.

