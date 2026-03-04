Safepoint Selects Equinox™ Platform by Solstice Innovations for NFIP Flood Operations

KALISPELL, Mont. and TAMPA, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safepoint MGA, the underwriting team behind Safepoint Insurance Company, Manatee Insurance Exchange, and Cajun Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange, has selected the Equinox™ platform by Solstice Innovations to power its National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) flood insurance operations, formalizing a strategic partnership focused on performance, scalability, and long-term growth.

The transition positions Safepoint's NFIP business on a configurable, SaaS-based platform designed to streamline underwriting, policy administration, billing, and claims within a unified system purpose-built for complex regulatory environments.

Equinox™ was designed to provide insurers with a flexible, multi-peril foundation capable of supporting NFIP flood, private flood, homeowners, and additional P&C lines of business within a unified system. The platform's architecture enables carriers to scale deliberately while maintaining compliance discipline and workflow efficiency.

"Safepoint MGA represents exactly the type of underwriter we envisioned when we founded Solstice," said Travis Pine, Co-Founder and CEO of Solstice Innovations. "This partnership is grounded in shared standards like disciplined underwriting, operational rigor, and a commitment to building infrastructure that supports sustainable growth."

The move to Equinox™ provides Safepoint with:

A modernized NFIP-compliant policy administration environment





Integrated billing and workflow automation





Scalable architecture capable of supporting future product expansion





Operational efficiencies designed to reduce friction for agents and insureds

"Safepoint is excited about this transition to Equinox™, as we appreciate Solstice Innovations' experience with underwriting systems and their fresh approach with Equinox™ to provide an excellent user interface and experience that is a significant upgrade over legacy underwriting software," said David Flitman, CEO of Safepoint. "With Equinox™, we are seamlessly able to provide NFIP flood coverage options to our Safepoint policyholders, which is an important segment for us given our 12-year history of insuring coastal properties in Florida and the Gulf Coast."

The transition reflects a broader trend among flood insurers seeking configurable, future-ready technology platforms capable of supporting evolving FEMA requirements, Risk Rating 2.0 complexities, and growing consumer demand for streamlined service.

About Safepoint MGA and its Affiliated Carriers

Founded in 2013, Safepoint MGA is a Tampa-based property and casualty insurance managing general agency that provides underwriting services, policy administration, and claims services to Safepoint Insurance Company (Admitted in FL, LA, TX, MS, and AL), Manatee Insurance Exchange (Founded 2024, FL), and Cajun Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (Founded 2022, LA, AL). Safepoint MGA is focused on serving homeowners and policyholders with disciplined, data-driven underwriting and responsive service to agents and policyholders. Safepoint's affiliated carriers distribute their products through independent insurance agents by offering HO-3, HO-4, HO-6, Dwelling Fire, Flood, Commercial products, and Safepoint Insurance is undertaking a systematic country-wide Excess & Surplus product expansion. Safepoint MGA's admitted business is predominantly in Florida and across the Gulf Coast. Learn more at https://safepointins.com/.

About Solstice Innovations

Solstice Innovations, Inc. (https://solstice.tech) delivers advanced, configurable SaaS solutions that simplify complex insurance operations. Its flagship platform, Equinox™, brings intelligent automation, data-driven workflows, and multi-peril flexibility to NFIP flood, private flood, homeowners, and other P&C lines of business. Follow Solstice on LinkedIn (@Solstice Innovations) for updates.

