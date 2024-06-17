Celebrating the bold leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize industries, and transform lives

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Robbins Schrader, CEO and Co-Founder of SafeRide Health, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Gulf South Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

SafeRide Health CEO and Co-Founder Wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2024 Gulf South Award

Schrader was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, and other business leaders. Candidates were evaluated based on their ability to create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to their purpose, and the demonstration of growth and substantial impact, among other key indicators.

"It's an honor to be named an Entrepreneur Of The Year," said Robbins Schrader, CEO and Co-Founder of SafeRide Health. "This is a reflection of the team at SafeRide Health—every line of code, ride dispatched, patient/member supported. This is a team win. SafeRide Health unlocks free, seamless transportation to life-sustaining care for millions of vulnerable Americans in partnership with the nation's largest health plans. We help America beat addiction, cancer, and so many other serious challenges. We're happy to be a part of the solution."

As a Gulf South award winner, Schrader is now in consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2025.

Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs. They receive exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in more than 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About SafeRide Health

SafeRide Health is a technology and services company dedicated to reducing barriers to care by improving the delivery of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) to people nationwide. SafeRide Health leverages proprietary technology and a nationwide network of vetted transportation providers to elevate human dimensions of care and close the gap between need and access for the nation's most vulnerable populations. SafeRide's scalable and intuitive platform gives payers and health systems a more intelligent way to deliver cost-effective, on-demand transportation that connects health plan members to critical healthcare services. SafeRide serves the country's largest Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and provider programs. For more information about our organization, please visit saferidehealth.com.

